President Bola Tinubu may sack his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, as part of his planned cabinet reshuffle

Sources cited in a media report claimed that the president has penned down the name of the former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, as a possible replacement

It was also reported that should the two-term governor of Lagos state reject the position, the current principal secretary to the president, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, would be appointed

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu may sack his chief of staff and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over an alleged poor performance.

According to a report by The Guardian, some unnamed sources claimed that the six-time lawmaker who represented the Surulere federal constituency in Lagos was one of the top politicians who would be affected by the planned cabinet reshuffle.

Who may replace Gbajabiamila as Tinubu's chief of staff?

The sources further claimed that Babatunde Fashola, the former minister of works under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari and two-term governor of Lagos, has been penned down to take over the position.

They added that Tinubu envisaged a possibility of Fashola rejecting the appointment, adding that the president has penned down Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the current principal secretary to the president, as another option.

The Guardian's report reads in part:

"Babatunde Fashola is noted to have been identified as a likely replacement for Gbajabiamila. If he declines the offer, the current principal secretary to the president, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has been identified to fill the void."

When will Tinubu reshuffle his cabinet?

The report was published a day after the presidency confirmed that President Tinubu would soon reshuffle his cabinet, one year after appointing 45 ministers.

This was disclosed at a press briefing at the State House on Wednesday, September 25.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, clarified that there was no fixed timeline for the reshuffle, leaving many wondering when the changes will take place.

Why Tinubu backdated minimum wage payment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's administration has confirmed it backdated the payment of the new minimum wage to July 2024.

NSIWC's chairman, Ekpo Nta, said the development was because that was the month the president signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

However, this contradicted an earlier statement by the minister of state for labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who said the minimum wage payment would commence from May 1.

