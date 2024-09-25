President Bola Tinubu's government has confirmed that cabinet reshuffling of his administration is imminent

The presidency confirmed the development, adding that Tinubu had issued a directive to the minister

This came amid controversies on which of the ministers would be affected by the imminent reshuffling

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle, according to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

This was disclosed at a press briefing at the State House on Wednesday, September 25. Onanuga clarified that there's no fixed timeline for the reshuffle, leaving many wondering when the changes will take place.

When did Tinubu appoint his ministers?

According to The Nation, it's been over a year since President Tinubu appointed his ministers in August 2023, and this reshuffle is seen as an opportunity to re-evaluate their performance.

In fact, President Tinubu has already expressed his dissatisfaction with some of his ministers during a Federal Executive Council meeting. The president has now directed the ministers to be more proactive in sharing the administration's accomplishments with the public.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu emphasized the importance of communicating the government's successes, noting that many Nigerians are unaware of progress. Some ministers have been hesitant to speak publicly, but the president is encouraging them to take a more active role in promoting the administration's achievements.

Speculation over Tinubu's plan to reshuffle cabinet

The impending reshuffle has sparked speculation about which ministers might be affected. While there's no official word on the criteria for the reshuffle, performance is likely to play a significant role.

President Tinubu had previously stated that Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) would be used to assess his ministers' impact.

Onanuga notes that Tinubu directed the ministers to “go out there and publicize the administration’s successes”.

Why Tinubu backdated minimum wage payment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's administration has confirmed it backdated the payment of the new minimum wage to July 2024.

NSIWC's chairman, Ekpo Nta, said the development was because that was the month the president signed the new minimum wage bill into law.

However, this contradicted an earlier statement by the minister of state for labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who said the minimum wage payment would commence from May 1.

