Toyin Abraham has shared a private detail about her marriage to fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi during a recent interview

The actress admitted she used to smoke cigarettes and still vapes occasionally, revealing how her husband reacted when he caught her

She also disclosed why Kolawole has never complained about her kissing other actors in movies

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed the one condition her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, laid down after catching her smoking.

The movie star spoke during an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, where she described Kolawole as the greatest blessing in her life and explained why their marriage has continued to thrive despite her demanding career.

Toyin Abraham describes her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, as the greatest blessing in her life. Photos: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

According to Toyin, her husband has always respected her choices but drew a firm line when it came to the influence their children could pick up from her.

During the interview, the actress showered praises on Ajeyemi, saying he has always allowed her to be herself without trying to change her personality.

"My husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, is the best thing that has happened to me. He lets me be me," she said.

Toyin then made a surprising confession about a habit many fans may not have known she once had.

According to her, she used to smoke cigarettes and still vapes occasionally.

She disclosed that while she was pregnant, her husband repeatedly advised her to stop smoking for her health and the baby's well-being.

The actress narrated that after giving birth, she resumed smoking and her husband happened to witness it.

Instead of reacting angrily, Kolawole calmly delivered a message she has never forgotten.

He noted:

"When I gave birth, we went. I smoked, he saw me, and he did not say anything."

According to Toyin, her husband simply told her:

"I won't ask you not to smoke or drink, but if my child picks up the habit from you, that is the end of the marriage."

The actress suggested that the statement reflected how seriously her husband values their children's upbringing.

Beyond discussing smoking, Toyin also addressed another topic that has often generated conversations among Nollywood fans.

She also revealed that Kolawole has never objected to her kissing fellow actors while filming romantic scenes.

According to the actress, her husband understands that acting is her profession and sees such scenes strictly as part of the job.

Watch the Instagram video of Toyin Abraham where she spoke about her marriage

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's interview about her husband

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lolade_okusanya stated:

"Good evening sir @kolawoleajeyemi , she said you’re not romantic, after all the chicken wings and patting on set. I have a lawyer Incase you wantu sue her sir"

@triple_a_beauty_world noted:

"I have always say this when people say dad ire is lucky for get married to mummy ire I said no mum ire is the luckiest person"

@adesewa_karimot noted:

"She said “God has blessed me, I have my platform now, I don’t have to kiss anybody like years back"

Toyin Abraham admits she used to smoke cigarettes and still vapes occasionally.Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng