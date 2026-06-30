Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's name has been successfully uploaded on the INEC portal as the vice presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 presidential election

Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the NDC, visited and held discussions with Kwankwaso on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, June 30, said the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) has finally uploaded the name of Rabiu Kwankwaso on the electoral agency's portal.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso is the vice presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 elections. The former Kano state governor agreed to deputise ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi in May 2026.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says INEC has uploaded Rabiu Kwankwaso's name to its portal ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

INEC uploads Kwankwaso's name

The NDC confirmed the development regarding the inclusion of Kwankwaso's name on INEC's portal in a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Furthermore, the opposition party disclosed that Kwankwaso received Seriake Dickson, the NDC national leader, at his residence in Abuja, where both men engaged in "strategic discussions" ahead of the 2027 elections.

This media platform gathered that Kwankwaso briefed Dickson on the engagements and consultations he has undertaken across the northwest states, which, according to the former New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) chieftain, "have yielded very encouraging results."

Senator Kwankwaso wrote on his verified Facebook page:

"We remain steadfast, united, and fully focused on the mission ahead."

The NDC's full statement can be read below:

"The National Leader of the NDC, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, today visited and held strategic discussions with our Vice Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, CON.

"We are pleased to confirm that Senator Kwankwaso’s name has been successfully uploaded on the INEC portal as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC for the 2027 Presidential Election.

"The party remains focused and committed to the task ahead."

'Obi, Kwankwaso will contest' - Tanko

Meanwhile, the Obidient Movement on Monday, June 29, 2026, assured its supporters that Obi and his running mate, Kwankwaso, would be on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

Per Nigerian Tribune, Yunusa Tanko, the national coordinator of Obidient Movement, gave the assurance at a press conference in Abuja, where he dismissed fears that recent political and legal developments could derail the opposition coalition.

Yunusa Tanko says Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso will contest in the 2027 election, urging supporters to remain confident. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Tanko was reacting to the recent judgment by Justice Isah Dashen of the federal high court in Lokoja, Kogi state, which set aside the court’s December 10, 2025, verdict directing INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Tanko asserted, according to The Punch:

“We want to reassure our supporters that the coalition is intact and growing stronger. Mr Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso will be on the ballot in 2027.

"No amount of intimidation or legal manoeuvring can stop the will of the people.”

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said “only foolish people would believe that.”

The 69-year-old insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng