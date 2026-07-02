A chemical engineer in Field Operating Service (FOS) at Honeywell UOP, South Africa, has reflected on her experience after visiting the Dangote Refinery in Lagos

She stated her incredible experience reminded her why she chose chemical engineering, and she added that there is a significant difference between studying a process, supporting it remotely and seeing it in operation in person

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to gain knowledge from experienced colleagues, engage with customers and develop her field experience

Nelisiwe Mokoena, a chemical engineer in Field Operating Service (FOS) at Honeywell UOP in South Africa, has expressed delight after paying a visit to Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Nelisiwe, who holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Johannesburg, shared pictures she took at the refinery.

A chemical engineer from South Africa visits Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Nelisiwe Mokoena

Source: UGC

Chemical engineer shares experience at Dangote Refinery

Nelisiwe, in a LinkedIn post on July 2, revealed that her visit to Dangote Refinery was part of her Field Operating Services (FOS) development journey.

Describing Dangote Refinery as one of the largest refineries in the world, Nelisiwe stated that standing in front of the equipment reminded her why she chose chemical engineering.

She described her experience as incredible, revealing that she got to see the scale, complexity and engineering behind the facility.

Nelisiwe expressed gratitude to everyone who trusted and supported her with opportunities like this. She wrote:

"From South Africa to one of the world’s largest refineries.

"This week, I had the opportunity to support Honeywell UOP at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of my Field Operating Services (FOS) development journey.

"Standing in front of equipment that I’ve spent months learning about reminded me why I chose chemical engineering. There’s a big difference between studying a process, supporting it remotely, and seeing it operating in person. Every site visit brings a deeper understanding that simply can’t be gained from a screen.

"As a chemical engineer, it was an incredible experience to see the world’s largest single-train refinery firsthand. Witnessing the scale, complexity, and engineering behind such a facility is something I’ll always remember, and it has made me even more excited about the career path I’ve chosen.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues, engage with customers, and continue developing both my technical knowledge and field experience. Every assignment is another step toward becoming a better engineer. Thank you to everyone who has supported and trusted me with opportunities like this. I’m excited for what lies ahead."

A chemical engineer expresses her excitement after visiting Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Nelisiwe Mokoena

Source: UGC

Lady's visit to Dangote Refinery stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chemical engineer's visit to Dangote Refinery below:

Ejike Okoro said:

"My dear welcome to Nigeria,feel at home and enjoy every moment of your stay in Nigeria as i wish you success in your career journey."

Justice Oleka said:

"Congratulations and welcome. From your picture that's CDU heater area. Welcome to my unit Looking forward to learn something new."

GODWIN ANTHONY said:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 ma'am.

"I am really so happy for you, ma

"And this even makes me more proud of being a chemical engineering undergraduate."

Yemiye Bello said:

"Yeah, it's a nice place to explore and gain more knowledge on some of the biggest equipment."

Rajesh Gattupalli said:

"Great work, Nelisiwe! I look forward to seeing your continued growth and the meaningful contributions you will make to this industry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives leadership had paid a visit to Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Femi Otedola's observation after touring Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola had shared his observation after visiting Dangote Refinery.

Otedola, who visited the refinery alongside directors of First Holdco and its subsidiaries, described the experience as “wholesome,” noting the inspiration he felt while walking through the vast industrial environment.

In a statement shared after the visit, he praised his longtime friend and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for his vision and determination.

Source: Legit.ng