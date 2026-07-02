Ex-Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has praised the judiciary's ruling favouring David Mark's faction in the ADC leadership crisis

Earlier, the court dismissed a challenge on leadership authenticity, citing insufficient evidence from Leke Abejide

Nigerians' mixed reactions vary, with some calling for the judicial independence and critiques of political motives

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth National Assembly, has reacted to the ruling of the Federal High Court on the leadership crisis of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which favoured the faction of the former Senate president, David Mark.

Earlier on Thursday, July 2, the trial court dismissed the application of Leke Abejide, the federal lawmaker from Kogi state, challenging the authenticity of Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as the national chairman and national secretary of the party. The court maintained that the plaintiff did not have enough evidence to back up his argument.

Shehu Sani reacts as court judgment favours David Mark faction in ADC crisis Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the ruling in a social media post, Sani, who is seeking re-election to the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, maintained that the ruling had proven that the judiciary is now ‘the last hope of the common man’ and that 'there is no plot to impose a one-party state'.

The senator's position comes against the background that the opposition has often claimed that the presidency was using the judiciary to silence the opposition and turn Nigeria into a one-party state by ensuring that President Bola Tinubu remains the only popular candidate in the 2027 election.

Nigerians react as Sani speaks on ADC crisis

However, Nigerians have started reacting to Shehu Sani's claim differently. Below are some of their comments:

Emmytoby alleged that the presidency's target is Peter Obi:

"Don't get it twisted, Sir; the war is just against one man, Peter Obi. There is nobody to fight in ADC. Atiku is not a force. They knew that he is never a problem to Jagaban. All they wish to do is to cripple Obi, which will never happen."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani speaks on ADC crisis Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

TomTee claimed that the judiciary is still keeping Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-governor of Kaduna:

"It will be nice if you can lead a campaign for the judiciary to do the needful in the case of your mentor, Mallam El-Rufai; then we will know that the judiciary is the hope of the common man because we do not know the rationale for keeping him for a bailable offence."

Joel backed Shehu Sani's claim:

"Bros, court don rule for Mark side today; tomorrow if e favour another person, dem go call am one party state again. Na so we dey? Judiciary na last hope only when e sweet person."

Francis Lawson called for the independence of the judiciary:

"When something is obvious,it is seen by everyone, even though some will pretend not to see. The judiciary can't allow itself to be used wrongly by politicians. We must continue to speak out!"

You can read Shehu Sani's full statement on X here:

Shehu Sani explains Jonathan's mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been faulted for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently.

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them.

Source: Legit.ng