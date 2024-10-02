President Bola Tinubu has been urged to appoint the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister as he planned to reshuffle his cabinet

The Mandate Protection Vanguard (MPV) made the recommendation in a statement on Tuesday, October 1

According to the group, Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state and three others should be appointed to serve the country under Tinubu

The Mandate Protection Vanguard (MPV) urges President Bola Tinubu to appoint former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and other experienced and skilled individuals as ministers in his upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The group emphasizes that Nigeria's current economic challenges require credible and economically savvy ministers who can deliver results and popularize the administration's programs.

According to Vanguard, the MPV suggests five notable individuals for consideration. They are:

Mallam Nasir el Rufai

He was described as a cerebral politician with a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University. He was formerly the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and the Governor of Kaduna state.

Senator Shehu Sani

The former senator was said to be a pro-democracy activist and a strong advocate for democratic rule in Nigeria.

Prof Bart Nnaji

The group said Nnaji was a seasoned administrator and professor of Electrical Engineering with experience as Minister of Power and Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Senator Adeleke Mamora

According to the group, Mamora is a medical doctor, former Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, and former Buhari regime minister.

Ojo Samuel Olukunle

Olakunle was said to be a Harvard-certified public administrator with expertise in public policy, finance, and budgeting, formerly permanent secretary and Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor.

The group's recommendations came days after the presidency confirmed that a cabinet reshuffle was imminent. The president was said to have directed the ministers to publicize the administration's achievements.

Report lists Gbajabiamila for possible sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu may sack his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, as part of his planned cabinet reshuffle.

Sources cited in a media report claimed that the president has penned down the name of the former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, as a possible replacement.

It was also reported that if the two-term governor of Lagos state rejects the position, the current principal secretary to the president, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, will be appointed.

