2025 AFCON finalists Senegal, DR Congo, South Africa and Ivory Coast are out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Teranga Lions suffered a painful 3-2 loss to Belgium, while the Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32

Despite the narrow losses of the African teams in the knockout stage, they will smile home with an increased FIFA prize money

African teams produced one of their best-ever performances at this year's FIFA World Cup, delivering several memorable moments on the global stage.

For the first time in tournament history, nine African nations qualified for the knockout stages of the 23rd edition of the Mundial, with Tunisia the only North African side to miss out.

Canada beat South Africa to qualify for the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

How African teams fared in the Round of 32

However, four African teams saw their World Cup journeys come to an end in the Round of 32, despite some of them holding commanding positions during their matches.

South Africa were edged out 1-0 by co-hosts Canada after Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic winner in stoppage time (90+1), ending Bafana Bafana's impressive campaign.

DR Congo also bowed out despite taking an early lead against England. Brian Cipenga put the Leopards ahead in the seventh minute, but Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored twice to inspire the Three Lions to a 2-1 comeback victory.

Ivory Coast's hopes of reaching the Round of 16 were dashed after a 2-1 defeat to Norway. Antonio Nusa gave the Europeans the lead in the 39th minute before Amad Diallo equalised for the Elephants in the 74th minute. However, Erling Haaland struck the winner in the 89th minute to end the West Africans' World Cup dream, per Sofa Scores.

Senegal completed Africa's Round of 32 exits after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium. The Teranga Lions appeared to be cruising after goals from Habib Diarra in the 24th minute and Ismaïla Sarr in the 51st minute.

Four African teams will receive between $11 million and $13.5 million after losing their respective Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Belgium mounted a remarkable late comeback as Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later to force extra time.

Tielemans then converted a penalty in the 120th minute to complete the turnaround and send Belgium into the Round of 16, per FIFA.

How much will the four African teams receive?

Although their World Cup campaigns have come to an end, the four African nations will leave the tournament with substantial prize money from FIFA.

Each team is guaranteed at least $11 million for reaching the Round of 32 before their elimination.

If FIFA's participation and preparation grant is included, the total payout rises to approximately $13.5 million per nation.

The performance bonus alone amounts to $11 million, rewarding each team for advancing to the knockout stage, while the additional $2.5 million covers FIFA's preparation and participation funding.

Despite their exits, the financial rewards provide a significant boost to the respective football federations as they continue to invest in the development of the game.

How much will Tunisia earn from 2026 World Cup?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunisia are set to earn a total of $10.5 million from their participation in the tournament, despite failing to progress to the knockout rounds.

Every nation that qualified for the tournament was awarded $1.5 million to cover preparation and participation costs.

Source: Legit.ng