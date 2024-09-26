President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's imminent cabinet reshuffle is expected to be based on empirical evidence

There have been calls from different quarters that President Tinubu to remove some of his ministers termed as underperforming

A new report seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, September 26, disclosed that the imminent shake-up will affect about 11 ministers and at least a public official

FCT, Abuja - Barring any last-minute change, several cabinet members will be relieved of their duties by President Bola Tinubu.

Some ministers will be moved to other ministries while those adjudged to have performed below expectations will be sacked.

Some ministers who are afraid of being dropped from the federal cabinet and their godfathers have intensified lobbying.

Why some cabinet members and public officials have shown flashes of brilliance, the consensus of critical stakeholders was the urgency of a cabinet reshuffle.

As reported by The Guardian newspaper on Thursday, September 26, 11 ministers (out of the over 40) have been pencilled down for replacement, with Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Tinubu, likely to be replaced with ex-Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola.

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the presidential fiscal policy and tax reforms committee, is touted to be named the junior minister to Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

The report by the newspaper quoted insiders as saying a minister who served under the Muhammadu Buhari administration will be recalled.

Furthermore, the report stated that stakeholders’ assessment showed that bar Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); David Umahi, minister of works; and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior; all others performed below the key deliverables.

