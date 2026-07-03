When I started going by Bella, I wanted it to make sense with my name still. So that's why I started going by Belle-A.

The words above, from the reality TV personality and digital creator Isabelle Walker, revealed the story behind the distinctive "Belle-A" name that helped spark her viral rise online. Since gaining public attention, she has built a career in modelling, lifestyle content, brand collaborations, and a rapidly expanding social media following.

Isabelle "Belle-A" Walker smiling toward the camera. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Love Island stint was brief yet highly memorable, lasting from her Day 1 arrival until her sudden Day 6 exit.

was brief yet highly memorable, lasting from her Day 1 arrival until her sudden Day 6 exit. Blindsided by partner Nic Vansteenberghe, she found herself dumped early when he chose to couple up with a new bombshell.

Nic Vansteenberghe, she found herself dumped early when he chose to couple up with a new bombshell. Unique legal name written directly on her birth certificate as Isabelle-Anne inspired her signature on-screen moniker "Belle-A".

written directly on her birth certificate as Isabelle-Anne inspired her signature on-screen moniker "Belle-A". Current career pursuits keep her busy as she builds her personal brand through professional modelling, digital content creation, and working as a local barista.

Isabelle Walker's profile summary

Full name Isabelle-Anne Walker Known as Belle-A Gender Female Date of birth 27 July 2002 Age 24 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Oregon, United States Current residence Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Vera-Ann Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, professional model, barista, digital content creator Instagram @perksofisabelle TikTok @perksofisabelle

Meet "Belle-A," Isabelle Walker from Love Island

The professional model was born on 27 July 2002 in Oregon, United States, and later relocated with her family to Honolulu, Hawaii. She is 23 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Isabelle's full name is Isabelle-Anne Walker, and she is a first-generation American of Filipina descent on her maternal side. With a Filipina mother who immigrated from the Philippines and a white father, Belle-A is of mixed heritage, being half Filipina and half white.

Top five facts about Isabelle Walker. Photo: @perksofisabelle/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Isabelle's distinctive hyphenated legal name carries deep generational meaning. Her moniker, "Belle-A," was styled to preserve the legal dash on her birth certificate while honouring her mother, Vera-Ann, and her grandmother, Ann Annie. In a 2025 interview with People, she explained the origin of the name, saying:

It goes back. It goes back in my family history. My nana, her name was Ann Annie, so she named my mom Vera-Ann. Mom wanted to give me a piece of nana as well, so she named me Isabelle-Ann.

Belle-A added:

It's on my birth certificate. It really is legit.

Isabelle Walker enjoying the villa-style space. Photo: @perksofisabelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Isabelle's parents have also been supportive of her career. In the same interview with People, she revealed how they reacted when she decided to join the villa and later leave. Belle-A said:

I was genuinely terrified of how my parents would receive the news. They ended up just embracing me with arms wide open, being more proud than anything and supporting me. So I was terrified for no reason.

Reflecting on their support after leaving the villa, she added:

Wrapped me in love and unconditional support and I feel so blessed by the support system that I do have.

What does Isabelle Walker do for a living?

Isabelle Walker is a model, social media influencer, and reality TV personality who gained widespread recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7. Before her television debut, she worked as a barista at her family's local coffee shop in Honolulu, Hawaii, while building her modelling career and exploring creative opportunities.

Isabelle "Belle-A" Walker posing against a city skyline backdrop. Photo: @perksofisabelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Walker's career spans runway, lifestyle, and commercial modelling, including an appearance at the Hawaii Swim Show. Following her reality TV debut, Isabelle expanded her brand as a lifestyle and fashion creator, sharing content focused on modelling, travel, and brand collaborations.

Today, Isabelle has established a growing digital presence, connecting with more than 964 thousand followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

What happened to Isabelle Walker in Love Island?

Isabelle "Belle-A" Walker became one of the most talked-about original islanders on Love Island USA Season 7. Known for her unique legal name, strong values, and authentic personality, she captured viewers' attention during her emotional journey in Fiji.

Isabelle "Belle-A" Walker posing, smiling. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Belle-A entered the villa on Day 1 and immediately stood out by breaking tradition during the opening coupling, choosing to give the boys only a modest cheek kiss. She later developed a connection with Nic Vansteenberghe, becoming part of one of the season's early pairings that drew significant viewer interest.

Isabelle's experience shifted when bombshell Cierra Ortega entered the villa and caught Nic's attention, ultimately leading to Belle-A's emotional exit on Day 6. Reflecting on the experience during a June 2025 interview on the Decider podcast, she said:

There is no love lost, and I will never drag Nic for what he did, but he absolutely did make it seem like he might have picked me that night.

Although she became the season's first eliminated islander, Belle-A handled her departure with confidence and grace. Looking back on the unexpected exit, she added:

I feel like I always put the wrong people first. I always have in my life, but I know my heart is the prettiest thing about me, and I'm going to keep my head held high because somebody is going to see my worth and my value.

Isabelle Walker taking a drink at Malibu beach. Photo: @perksofisabelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

What is Belle-A's full name from Love Island? Her full legal name is Isabelle-Anne Walker. What is Isabelle Walker's age? The content creator is 23 years old as of June 2026. When is Isabelle Walker's birthday? Her birthday is on 27 July. What ethnicity is Belle-A from Love Island? She is of mixed heritage, with a Filipina mother and a white father. Is Belle-A half Filipino? Isabelle is half Filipina on her mother's side. Where is Belle-A from Love Island from? She was born in Oregon, United States. Why did Belle-A leave Love Island? She was dumped on Day 6 after bombshell Cierra Ortega entered the villa and Nic Vansteenberghe chose her during the recoupling.

Isabelle Walker from Love Island USA Season 7 became the season's first dumped islander after a recoupling separated her from Nic Vansteenberghe. Despite her early exit, she earned fans' admiration for staying true to her values and faith. She has since built a career as a full-time digital creator and professional model, growing a strong online following.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Hannah Fields from Love Island USA. She is a reality TV personality, digital lifestyle creator, and social media influencer. Hannah gained attention as a bombshell on Love Island USA Season 7 and entered the villa on Day 5.

Hannah Fields was born in Tucson, Arizona, United States. During her time in Fiji, she developed notable connections with fellow Islanders Charlie Georgiou, whose elimination left her heartbroken, and Pepe Garcia. Hannah is currently dating her boyfriend, Sebastian "Pookie" Salcido.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng