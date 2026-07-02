Idris Zekeri Jr. called for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's resignation over lingering insecurity and alleged welfare failures

Claims of impeachment grounds highlight opposition's criticisms of Tinubu's administration and potential electoral risks

Zekeri Jr. predicted fierce resistance against electoral fraud in the 2027 elections, emphasising democratic accountability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Idris Zekeri Jr., a spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach, has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign.

Legit.ng reports that Zekeri Jr. cited what he described as failures in security and citizens’ welfare. He warned that if the administration does not step down, it risks electoral rejection and “disgrace” at the 2027 polls.

Fred Agbedi faults President Bola Tinubu's handling of the Oyo abduction crisis and calls for his resignation. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Zekeri: 'Tinubu’s resignation smart option'

The government critic, who strongly warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), slammed the incumbent Nigerian leader.

He said in a recent interview on Arise News:

“The president has committed impeachable offences (referring to Tinubu's purported inability to defeat terrorism).”

Zekeri continued:

“There are grounds for impeachment, and these are legitimate, democratic concerns.

"Calling for the president to resign is a legitimate democratic call. It forms part of it.

"And in any case, Nigerians are the employers. We employed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Bola Tinubu works for us, even when I didn't vote for him. I know some Nigerians voted for him. There are arguments as to the legitimacy. I'm not talking about whether INEC declared him or not; I'm talking about the legitimacy of him being in office. But if you work for the Nigerian people and you have failed in the two ultimate legs of the very existence of your government, the irreducible minimum is to resign.

"And we are calling on Nigerians, and we are joining our voices, and we will do what he (Tinubu) did some time ago to President Goodluck Jonathan, mobilise to call on Mr. President to think of resigning. It is the smart thing to do.

"It is two legs, and this is it. It's two ways. It is either he resigns honourably or he waits to be disgraced at the poll in 2027."

Opposition figure Idris Zekeri Jr. alleges that President Bola Tinubu's party, the APC, relies on electoral rigging. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Opposition warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Alleging that the Tinubu administration thrives on rigging, the opposition figure asserted that electoral fraud will be fiercely resisted in the 2027 election.

Zekeri Jr. declared:

"Nigerians will not allow it, because it (2027 presidential election) is going to be a contest between the citizens and the president.”

The video of the interview can be watched below via X:

Before coming into power, Tinubu at various intervals repeatedly urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over insecurity in Nigeria.

Three years into his tenure, however, questions are being raised as to whether Tinubu has made any difference.

Obi calls for resignation of Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), called for President Tinubu's resignation.

Obi's call comes hours after Keir Starmer resigned as British prime minister (PM).

The former governor accused President Tinubu, who assumed office in May 2023, of "monumental failure in governance."

Source: Legit.ng