Courtney Boerner is a Los Angeles-based swimsuit model, social media influencer, and reality television personality. She is best known for appearing on Love Island USA Season 4 in 2022, where she made history as the first islander to publicly identify as LGBTQIA+. In 2023 and 2025, she returned to the franchise on Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Courtney Boerner pictured during modelling shoots. Photo: @courtnneylynn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Courtney Boerner entered Love Island USA Season 4 in July 2022 and was eliminated on Day 24.

Season 4 in July 2022 and was eliminated on Day 24. She is the first openly bisexual contestant to be an original islander in the franchise.

to be an original islander in the franchise. While on the show, Courtney Boerner coupled with Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Bryce Fins, and Chad Robinson .

. Courtney Boerner has openly disclosed that she has had 19 cosmetic procedures before appearing on the show.

Courtney Boerner's profile summary

Full name Courtney Lynn Stark Alternative name (s) Courtney Stark, Courtney Boerner Nickname Kat Valentine Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 1997 Age 28 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Winter Park, Florida, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 118 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements 34"23"37" Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Serena Tompkins Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession TV personality, actress, model, influencer, painter High school education Winter Park High School, Screen Acting Studio Social media Instagram, Threads

Keep up with Love Island USA Season 4 contestant, Courtney Boerner

Courtney Boerner, also known as Courtney Lynn Stark, was born on 25 November 1997 in Winter Park, Florida, United States. She is 28 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Stark's mother is Serena Tompkins. She has a younger sister, Kimberly Boerner, whom she called first, soon after leaving the villa in 2022.

In April 2026, the self-confessed anime fan shared Instagram photos of herself with her brother, Alex Tompkins (Kurumx), at the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Paris Open 2025 in December 2025 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Top five facts about Love Island USA Season 4 star, Courtney Boerner. Photo: @rita.maclellan.96 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Courtney Boerner's background before joining Love Island

According to her Facebook profile, Courtney attended Winter Park High School in her home state of Florida. Before making waves on reality television, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career in styling. Around this time, she also established herself as a fashion model and social media influencer, primarily focusing her early digital content on travel.

As a professional model, Courtney Lynn Stark signed with Evolve Artists Agency and found work in high-profile sports entertainment. She worked with Showtime PPV as a boxing ring model, notably appearing for a high-stakes match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, as well as a Canelo Álvarez UFC fight in Las Vegas.

To expand her career beyond modelling, she has since invested heavily in her craft as an actress. Between 2024 and 2026, Courtney completed intensive acting education and training across several prestigious institutions.

According to her Backstage profile, this included private coaching and scene study classes at the Screen Acting Studio in Los Angeles, alongside workshops at the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Courtney Boerner's journey through Love Island

The swimsuit model made her reality TV debut on Love Island USA Season 4 alongside Zeta Morrison, Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight, and Isaiah Campbell. Follow her appearance as part of the dating show's LGBTQ+ casting.

Love Island USA Season 4: What happened to Courtney Boerner?

Bryce Fins and Courtney Boerner pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Courtney Boerner was one of the original islanders on the fourth season of the USA franchise. She first coupled with Minnesota realtor Andy Voyen. Boerner later reconnected with Felipe Gomes, who was previously in a relationship with Sereniti Springs.

Courtney's most enduring romance in the villa was with Bryce Fins. Their connection eventually fizzled out because she felt that the relationship lacked affection. In her exit interview with ScreenRant, Courtney explained why the relationship broke down,

I would be getting to know him and getting to know about his life and stuff, and he wouldn't really ask me questions back that often. I know in some interviews he said that I didn't bring it up to him to want a deeper connection, but it's like, how am I supposed to bring that up to you?

The openly bisexual reality TV star added,

He did mention a couple of times about playing the game with me, and I felt like I was there doing me and not moving as if it was a game. I was looking for someone who was kind of doing the same thing. I did bring that up to him, though.

On Day 19, Boerner recoupled with Chad Robinson during Casa Amor. Their relationship did not reach exclusivity as Chad opted to couple up with Mackenzie Dipman on Day 24, dumping Courtney from the island.

Love Island Games: Courtney Boerner's return

Scott Van-der Sluis, Courtney Boerner, and Maya Jama pictured during an episode of Love Island USA Games Season 1. Photo: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV

Source: Getty Images

Courtney entered the Love Island USA Games Season 1 villa as a bombshell on Day 10. The season, which premiered on 1 November 2023, featured favourites from other Love Island versions, such as Aurelia Lamprecht from Germany, Georgia Steel from the UK, Lisa Celander from Sweden, and Callum Hole from Australia.

Boerner first coupled with Johnny Middlebrooks and later with Scott van der Sluis. She was eliminated on Day 15 after losing the carnival challenge.

In September 2025, Courtney Lynn Stark joined the panel for the first AfterSun weekly episode of Love Island Games Season 2, hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa.

Charlie Georgio and Courtney Boerner pictured during the Aftersun episode in Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Source: Getty Images

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 1: Courtney Boerner's guest appearance

In 2025, Stark made a guest appearance on the first season of Beyond the Villa. She appeared on the first episode of the season, You're So Last Summer, which aired on 13 July 2025.

Where is Courtney Boerner today?

After leaving the villa in 2022, Courtney Boerner reconciled with her former partner, Bryce Fins. Speaking to ATI (After The Island), she revealed that they had been in contact and had planned to meet in person.

While on the ATI, Courtney also shared her plans to start a YouTube channel and establish a presence on OnlyFans. Since leaving the villa, she has maintained her friendship with Love Island USA winner Zeta Morrison and Sereniti Springs, a trio famously known as the Powerpuff Girls.

In November 2022, Courtney Boerner updated her fans, letting them know that she had been battling depression. In the now-expired Instagram story that was shared on Reddit, she said,

I was fine for about two weeks, and then I hit, like, a very intense, like, deep depression. I'm coming out of it, like actually, as of recently, like maybe this past week.

Courtney Boerner pictured during a movie screening. Photo: @courtnneylynn

Source: Instagram

She has built a significant presence in the fashion industry as a model under the name Courtney Lynn Stark. She is signed to Evolve Artists Agency. In June 2026, she walked the runway during the annual Miami Swim Week.

Courtney Boerner's cosmetic surgery journey

In her E! News bio, Courtney Lynn Stark revealed that she had had 19 cosmetic surgeries. According to a 2022 Love Island USA Reddit thread, Boerner had had work done on her teeth, Botox, fillers, lip fillers, sweat gland removal, and breast and buttock augmentation. Reports suggest that she may also have changed the colour of her eyes.

FAQs

Who is Courtney Boerner? She is an actress, model, and former Love Island USA reality star. How old is Courtney from Love Island USA? Born on 25 November 1997, Stark is 28 years old as of June 2026, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. What is Courtney Boerner's ethnicity? Boerner is of mixed ethnicity with Asian, White, and European descent. Who was Courtney coupled up with on Love Island? Courtney coupled up with Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Chad Robinson, and Bryce Fin in the fourth season. Are Chad and Courtney still together? Courtney Lynn Stark and Chad Robinson broke up shortly before she was dumped from the villa in 2022. Are Courtney and Bryce still together? Courtney Lynn Stark and Bryce Fins broke up before she connected with Chad Robinson. Is Courtney Boerner married? At the time of this writing, the swimsuit model is not married. Is Courtney Boerner on Instagram? She has an active verified Instagram account, through which she interacts with over 315,000 followers (as of June 2026). What surgeries has Courtney from Love Island had? She is believed to have had a BBL, breast augmentation, sweat gland removal, and fillers, among other procedures. What other television shows has Courtney Boerner participated in since Love Island? Since appearing on Love Island USA Season 4, she has appeared on Love Island Games Season 1, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, and Love Island Games Season 2.

Courtney Boerner arrived on Love Island USA having already made history before a single episode aired. Her openness over cosmetic procedures and her sexuality made her one of Season 4's most memorable and talked-about contestants.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Serena and Kordell, Love Island USA Season 6 winners. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have continued dating since leaving the show in 2024.

The couple walked away with the grand prize of $100,000 and have celebrated major milestones since leaving the show, from their first holiday season and anniversary to red carpet appearances and brand partnerships. Explore their journey after the show and learn more about where they are now.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng