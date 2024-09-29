Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the construction of a modern psychiatric hospital in Obi Akpor Local Government Area, escalating his ongoing feud with Nyesom Wike

Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, has vowed to teach Fubara a political lesson, accusing him of betrayal

In response, Fubara highlighted his achievements, asserting that his one-year performance surpasses the previous administration's eight years

In a move that has stirred the political waters of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the construction of a modern psychiatric hospital in Obi Akpor Local Government Area.

This decision comes amid a heated rivalry with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Fubara's estranged godfather, who hails from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor.

The tension between Fubara and Wike has been palpable, with both leaders at odds over the control of Rivers State.

Wike has accused Fubara of betraying those who helped him rise to power. At a reception organized by the Ijaw Peoples Assembly in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike did not mince words, boasting about his political prowess and issuing a stern warning to Fubara and his supporters.

"Imagine in Rivers they are contemplating of APP. It is not about money. Money does not move. You can have all the money but if there is no capacity there is no capacity," Wike declared. "All the things you see are people envious of our growth. We have defeated them severally and if opportunity comes again, we will defeat them. We have not started politics, when the time comes, we will play politics. Our job is politics. Tell them to keep their party ready. We will teach them what is called politics."

Psychiatric hospital approved in Wike’s backyard

In a swift response during an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Fubara highlighted his achievements over the past year, contrasting them with the previous administration's eight-year tenure, Dailytrust reported.

"They even say, they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them, it is Fubara that signed the paper to borrow from Zenith Bank the N200 billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. So, it is my project. It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road that they couldn’t do. They did only a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span, and it is N225 billion. I didn’t borrow," Fubara was quoted to have said.

He continued, "It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon. So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in 8 years. It is only empty container that makes noise. If God has given you opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear."

Fubara emphasized his commitment to the people of Rivers State, stating, "Very soon, you will see what we are doing. It is not about doing roads to your business interest. I don’t have any business interest. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the people of Rivers State. We will not take any decision that we cannot defend. We won’t be part of anything that will bring any form of disgrace to our dear State. This State is important to us. It is the only thing that we have."

As the political drama unfolds, the people of Rivers State watch closely, anticipating the next moves in this high-stakes power struggle.

