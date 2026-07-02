The presidential candidate of one of Nigeria's main opposition parties, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted after the judiciary ruled on a major case on Thursday, July 2, 2026

The federal high court of Nigeria heard a suit filed by Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives who is presently a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a statement, Atiku addressed "the journey to reclaim Nigeria" and alleged political intimidation, sponsored litigation, and the abuse of state power

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, has commended the Nigerian judiciary.

According to Atiku, the country's judiciary 'once again demonstrated courage, independence, and fidelity to the constitution in the face of sustained attempts by desperate political actors to weaponise the courts against the opposition.'

Atiku Abubakar praises the judiciary after the ruling affirming David Mark’s ADC leadership ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had reported on Thursday, July 2, that the federal high court in Abuja affirmed the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC. Atiku is an ally of Senator Mark.

According to NAN, Musa Liman, the presiding judge, dismissed the suit filed by Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives.

Atiku applauds judiciary over ADC judgment

Reacting to the ruling, Atiku described the decision as a victory not merely for the party but for constitutional democracy and the rule of law, Vanguard reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, July 2, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, and obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku welcomed the court's decision.

Per The Punch, Atiku noted that the ruling "reaffirmed the settled legal principle that political parties are governed by their constitutions and that internal disputes must first be resolved through the mechanisms provided therein."

Atiku says democracy has prevailed

The serial presidential hopeful's statement partly read:

"We commend Justice Liman for refusing to allow the judiciary to be converted into an extension of partisan political warfare.

"There is an African proverb which says that 'no matter how long the night lasts, the day must surely break.' Today's ruling is another reminder that while political desperation may cast temporary shadows over our democracy, truth and justice will ultimately prevail."

It added:

"We are particularly encouraged because this judgment comes at a time when certain desperate elements operating from the corridors of power have sought, through every conceivable means, to destabilise the opposition and frustrate the growing aspirations of millions of Nigerians who desire democratic change."

ADC emerges as key opposition party ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Read more on ADC:

ADC rejects deregistration order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.

Source: Legit.ng