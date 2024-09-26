President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's imminent cabinet reshuffle is expected to be based on empirical evidence

There have been calls from different quarters that President Tinubu to remove some of his ministers termed as underperforming

A new report seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, September 26, disclosed that political bigwigs and ministers have intensified lobbying

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the planned cabinet shake-up by President Bola Tinubu, some ministers who are afraid of being dropped from the federal cabinet and their godfathers, have intensified lobbying, seeking the intervention of the president’s allies and associates, including the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to The Punch in a report on Thursday, September 26, some ministers had started frantic lobbying to be in President Tinubu’s good books.

A presidential aide said:

“Yes, that is a typical thing. Some of the ministers will be calling their godfathers to influence the President. It is a normal thing. But the President will still do what is on his mind for the country."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has been facing increasing pressure from within and outside his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to sack underperforming ministers in his cabinet.

Some others may swap ministries as the President moves to add pep to governance.

There were 49 ministers at inception but two – Simon Lalong, who left to take his seat as a senator and Betta Edu, who is on suspension – are out.

While the ministry of humanitarian affairs previously headed by Edu has been without a minister, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister for state labour and employment, has been doing the job.

Tinubu gives order to ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's administration is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle, according to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Onanuga clarified that there's no fixed timeline for the reshuffle, leaving many wondering when the changes will take place.

