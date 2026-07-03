President Bola Tinubu has warned against the abuse of press freedom, adding that "freedom of expression is not freedom to defame." The president made the remark while speaking at the maiden edition of the presidential press corps dinner in Abuja on Thursday, July 2.

Speaking on the freedom of speech in the country, the president noted that we are in a world where people can use their smartphones to report anything, but insisted that such should not override professionalism in journalism.

President Bola Tinubu warns against abusing freedom of speech days after court granted bail to Sowore Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @yelesowore

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"In a world where everyone with a smartphone can claim to be a journalist, the standards of professionalism, accuracy, and integrity must never be compromised; freedom of expression is not freedom to defame."

Tinubu's comment is coming amid the defamation suit against Omoyele Sowore, a 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), for cyberbullying the president.

Sowore is facing a lawsuit over allegations of cyberbullying President Tinubu. The suit was filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), and the secret police recently asked the court to revoke the bail earlier granted to the presidential candidate of the AAC ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, the court granted N200 million bail to Sowore.

The Thursday remark of President Tinubu has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

DjglassAutoMWTech commended the president for the statement:

"Well said. Freedom of expression is a right, but with that right comes responsibility. Credibility is built on facts, professionalism, and integrity, not just having a platform."

Jonospect further explained the president's statement:

"The statement draws a clear line between free expression and responsible reporting, and that balance is at the heart of modern media debates."

Ọláńrewájú Ìdòwú posited that the statement is a clear message to the opposition camp:

"Now they need to let them know. Freedom of expression isn't freedom to defame. Obidients, this one is for you."

Henry Uzuwe backed the use of smartphones to report incidents against journalistic reporting:

"Smartphones expose more gov't failures than "journalists" ever did. Calling accountability "defamation" is the real integrity failure."

Declan pushed for laws to compel journalists to write factual headlines:

"@officialABAT Mr President, let's create a Headline Act. When media houses must use factual headlines. A headline must be direct, not ambiguous. Remember, media offences should be treated as criminal offences. Example. The Headline "Igbo Coup" is what actually triggered the genocide in the 1967 civil war. We need laws that compel media houses to say factual headlines as it is. Thank you, Mr President."

See the video of President Tinubu on X here:

Source: Legit.ng