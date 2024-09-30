The deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the current administration to turn around the country’s fortunes positively

Legit.ng reports that Barau appealed to disgruntled citizens to shelve the protest being planned to coincide with the Independence Anniversary day

The top federal lawmaker noted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 'commitment' to tackling the challenges facing Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Senator Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, on Monday, September 30, appealed to the leaders of the planned October 1 protest to shelve the demonstration.

Senator Jibrin made this appeal via a statement in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th independence celebration slated for Tuesday, October 1.

The statement was signed by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, and obtained by Legit.ng.

The Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain insisted that President Bola Tinubu is working hard to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

His statement partly reads:

“Fellow Nigerians, happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the 64th Independence Anniversary – the liberty from colonial rule, we must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others, and recommit ourselves to the ideals they preached including the promotion of national unity, peace, justice and tolerance."

The statement added:

"Yes, at 64, we face some challenges as a country, but we will overcome them by God’s grace. We will come out stronger.

"Let’s continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in actualising his policies and programmes. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right."

Condition to cancel October protest emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the October 1 planned nationwide protesters asked President Tinubu to return the subsidy on petrol.

The return of petrol subsidy has been one of the obvious demands of young Nigerians who took to the streets in August to protest the economic woes confronting the country. The same youths are planning another protest slated for Tuesday, October 1.

