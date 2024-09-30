Hardship: “Why Is Our Currency Weak?” Tinubu’s Supporter Raises Concern About Nigeria's Naira Woes
- Joe Igbokwe, a prominent member of the APC, has expressed concern over the depreciation of the Nigerian currency, the naira
- In a post that has sparked mixed reactions on Facebook, Igbokwe queried the strength of the naira under Tinubu's watch despite Nigeria being the giant of Africa
- Igbokwe spoke on Monday, barely weeks after lamenting over the current electricity tariff hike and rising cost of living
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again lamented the outcome of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's administration's economic policies.
Igbokwe, a Lagos- based south easterner, would criticise the economic interventions of the president.
On Monday, September 30, Igbokwe took to his Facebook page to query why the Nigerian currency is among the weakest in Africa and beyond, despite our wealth.
In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the APC chieftain asked:
“Please can anybody help me to answer this question? Why is the Nigerian Currency among the weakest in Africa and beyond despite our wealth, size, population, education, material resources, industry, landmass, good weather etc?”
Nigerians react to Igbokwe's comment
Joe Igbokwe's comment did not go unnoticed as it many Nigerians responded and directed him to his "political godfather". Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from his comment section on Facebook below:
Andrew Obeya Adaudu said:
"Tinubu should be questioned."
Idris Ahmad said:
"Dancing to IMF decisions."
Chimela Nwanna said:
"It's as weak as it's leadership. You cannot put something on nothing and expect something. BAT and his nepotistic crew are clueless and incompetent."
Ike Okafor queried:
"Why don't you ask your former colleague in Alausa, Dr. Wale Edun?"
Olakunle Balogun said:
"You are now a Wailer?
"E be like say this Government nur favour you."
Hon Donald Femi Ojumu said:
"One of the reasons is this because, we failed to ask our Governors and Senators relevant questions. We only focus on the President."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated again against the US Dollar in the official foreign exchange market following the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)recent injection of forex.
According to data from FMDQ securities, where naira is officially traded, naira closed against the US dollar at N1,540.78/$1 on Friday, September 27, 2024.
Igbokwe laments hardship under Tinubu govt
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igbokwe lamented bitterly over the current economic hardship ravaging the country under Bola Tinubu's government.
The APC chieftain expressed concern over the cost of living crisis, lamenting that a bag of rice now costs N100,000.
“Those who’ll rescue Nigeria not yet born,” Drama as APC chieftain laments hardship under Tinubu govt
A week after Igbokwe cried out over electricity tariff hike, the APC chieftain on Friday, September 27, concluded that those who will save Nigeria are not yet born.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.