Joe Igbokwe, a prominent member of the APC, has expressed concern over the depreciation of the Nigerian currency, the naira

In a post that has sparked mixed reactions on Facebook, Igbokwe queried the strength of the naira under Tinubu's watch despite Nigeria being the giant of Africa

Igbokwe spoke on Monday, barely weeks after lamenting over the current electricity tariff hike and rising cost of living

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again lamented the outcome of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's administration's economic policies.

APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe questions Nigeria's weak currency. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe, a Lagos- based south easterner, would criticise the economic interventions of the president.

On Monday, September 30, Igbokwe took to his Facebook page to query why the Nigerian currency is among the weakest in Africa and beyond, despite our wealth.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, the APC chieftain asked:

“Please can anybody help me to answer this question? Why is the Nigerian Currency among the weakest in Africa and beyond despite our wealth, size, population, education, material resources, industry, landmass, good weather etc?”

Nigerians react to Igbokwe's comment

Joe Igbokwe's comment did not go unnoticed as it many Nigerians responded and directed him to his "political godfather". Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from his comment section on Facebook below:

Andrew Obeya Adaudu said:

"Tinubu should be questioned."

Idris Ahmad said:

"Dancing to IMF decisions."

Chimela Nwanna said:

"It's as weak as it's leadership. You cannot put something on nothing and expect something. BAT and his nepotistic crew are clueless and incompetent."

Ike Okafor queried:

"Why don't you ask your former colleague in Alausa, Dr. Wale Edun?"

Olakunle Balogun said:

"You are now a Wailer?

"E be like say this Government nur favour you."

Hon Donald Femi Ojumu said:

"One of the reasons is this because, we failed to ask our Governors and Senators relevant questions. We only focus on the President."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated again against the US Dollar in the official foreign exchange market following the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)recent injection of forex.

According to data from FMDQ securities, where naira is officially traded, naira closed against the US dollar at N1,540.78/$1 on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Igbokwe laments hardship under Tinubu govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igbokwe lamented bitterly over the current economic hardship ravaging the country under Bola Tinubu's government.

The APC chieftain expressed concern over the cost of living crisis, lamenting that a bag of rice now costs N100,000.

A week after Igbokwe cried out over electricity tariff hike, the APC chieftain on Friday, September 27, concluded that those who will save Nigeria are not yet born.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng