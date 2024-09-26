Adebayo Shittu has cautioned President Tinubu against relying on some of his close aides for recommendations for ministerial positions during the cabinet reshuffle

The former minister of communications said Tinubu's inner circle may prioritize personal interests over the selection of qualified technocrats who will get the job done

The ex-minister also spoke on the need for Tinubu's government to carry out an orientation programme for new appointees to ensure they align with his Renewed Hope Agenda

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not trust some of his righthand men to recommend people for ministerial offices, especially ahead of his planned cabinet reshuffle.

Shittu was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, September 26.

According to him, some members of the president’s kitchen cabinet who should be on the lookout for technocrats to be appointed ministers have vested interests and would only recommend their persons.

“You cannot trust anybody, even if you are talking of kitchen cabinet,” Shittu said, adding that some of the current members of the President’s cabinet have underperformed.

The ex-minister said:

“This will be the first time he (Tinubu) would be recruiting people from all parts of the country most of whom he may never have met in life. But he may just be riding on the recommendation, perhaps, of interested power blocs within the party who would give information and sell their candidate for one reason or the other.”

