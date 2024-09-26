Ministers Joseph Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation) and Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development) have been praised

Dr. William Abu, President of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network, highlighted Utsev's success in improving access to clean water

Festus Keyamo has been lauded for elevating Nigeria's aviation sector by empowering local airlines, among others

FCT, Abuja - As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepares to reshuffle his cabinet, two ministers, Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, have been praised for their exceptional performance in office.

Pro-government groups, under the banner of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network Nigeria, have urged the ministers to sustain their efforts and continue delivering positive results.

Group lauds ministers' achievements

In a statement signed by Dr. William Abu, President of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network, the group highlighted the dedication of both ministers to the Renewed Hope Agenda, the cornerstone of President Tinubu's administration.

Said Abu:

“Prof. Joseph Utsev has transformed the water resources sector through innovative approaches.

"His initiatives have improved access to clean water, enhanced sanitation infrastructure, and promoted sustainable water management practices."

Abu added that Utsev’s reforms, such as sustainable river basin management, the revitalization of irrigation schemes, and integrated water resources management, have increased access to potable water in rural areas, Nigerian Tribune.

These efforts, according to Abu, have "boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and improving sanitation."

Utsev's impact on water resources, sanitation

Minister Utsev’s leadership in water resource management has also been noted for upgrading waste management facilities and promoting hygiene, Daily Trust reported.

Abu emphasized that his efficient water usage policies have driven economic growth by supporting agricultural activities and improving sanitation standards across the nation.

Abu explained:

"The minister’s leadership has upgraded waste management facilities, promoted hygiene practices, and implemented efficient water usage policies.

"These reforms have enhanced food production, created jobs, and contributed to the country's overall development."

Keyamo's vision for Aviation sector

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo’s efforts in the aviation and aerospace sector have been praised for elevating Nigeria’s standing in global aviation.

Dr. Abu commended Keyamo’s strategic focus on positioning Nigeria as Africa’s leading aviation hub.

“Keyamo has empowered local airlines, expanded international routes, and upgraded airport infrastructure.

"His reforms have fostered innovation in the aerospace industry and improved air travel safety."

Abu also praised Keyamo’s efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and a culture of excellence, adding that his leadership has attracted significant international investment.

