Amid reports of cabinet reshuffling by Bola Tinubu's government, FCT minister Nyesom Wike has been commended for prioritising the development of the nation's capital

The Concerned Young Leaders Forum commended Wike after the Senate approved the N288bn FCTA 2024 supplementary budget for infrastructure

In a statement issued on Friday, the group urged Wike to remain focused on his developmental goals and prioritise good governance in the FCT

The Concerned Young Leaders Forum has praised Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The group hailed Wike for revitalizing trust and confidence in public officials under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership.

In a statement signed by Dr. James Titus Uzah and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, September 27, the group said the House of Representatives' passage of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N288 billion, demonstrates Wike's commitment to infrastructural development and internal revenue generation.

Recall that the lower legislative chamber passed the supplementary appropriation bill for a third reading on Thursday, after Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara, chairman of the house committee on FCT, presented a report.

Betara asked his colleagues to approve the budget, saying there are critical projects that need to be completed within a short timeframe.

Reacting on Friday, Uzah said the allocation of 89.21% of the supplementary revenue to capital projects will stimulate economic growth and improve residents' quality of life.

The Concerned Young Leaders Forum also applauded Wike's vision, adding that it aligns with their values, and his dedication to restoring the Abuja Master Plan.

Speaking further, Uzah said Wike's collaborative approach with stakeholders ensured swift passage of the supplementary budget, facilitating the timely execution of critical projects.

He added that his leadership extends beyond infrastructure development, instilling confidence in the FCT administration through transparency and accountability.

The group also commended Rt. Hon. Betara for for his outstanding role in steering the supplementary appropriation bill through the House of Representatives.

Uzah said Betara's leadership and collaboration with colleagues demonstrate his ability to drive progress and achieve result.

"The Concerned Young Leaders Forum warmly commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, for his tireless efforts in rebuilding trust and confidence in public officials under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu," the statement said.

The group spoke as Tinubu's government confirmed that cabinet reshuffling of his administration is imminent; a development that has sparked tension in the polity and pressure among ministers who have fallen short of the president's expectations.

What would happen if I leave PDP - Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike said there would be a “tsunami” in the PDP if he decides to leave the party.

Wike suggested that there would be an exodus of PDP members from the main opposition party if he dumped the party.

The former Rivers governor stated this at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt during the party’s state congress recently.

