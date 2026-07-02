Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Retire From International Football After 2026 FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to his sister Katia.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.