ESV Podar Johnson Yiljwan, a strong member and major stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, has called for the suspension of the ongoing nationwide protests against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

According to Johnson, the goal of the demonstration so far have not been achieved rather it has caused more problems for the current government.

Recall that different groups on Thursday August 1, took to the streets to begin the 10-day nationwide protest against Tinubu’s administration.

This was in response to the rising inflation, hunger and hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic reforms.

Russian flag: "Tinubu should invite organisers of protests"

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, August 5, ESV Podar Johnson Yiljwan, said the protests should be called off because it is no longer in the interest of Nigerians.

He noted that the planned demonstration has posed a major threat to the peace of Nigeria and has been hijacked by some criminal elements, amid concerns of protesters raising Russian flag in northern Nigeria.

The APC chieftain said:

"Yes, the protests should be called off because the aim and the objective of the protests lack coordination, innocent Nigerians or rather citizens suffered from the protests, and shops where looted properties destroyed lives were lost, which was not the ultimate aim of the organiser's because what we saw online is different with what happens on the protests field, based on the above the protests should be called off because it has lost public sympathy. Basically what took place was a disgrace."

"Additionally, the President should invite the protest organizers to explain the reasoning behind displaying the Russian flag in our sovereign nation. This act raises questions and requires clarification. We must uphold our national symbols and unity."

"Tinubu's speech is full of hope"

Recall that President Tinubu addressed the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protesters. Tinubu called for dialogue and urged the protesters to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

Reacting to Tinubu's speech, Podar Johnson maintained that the president addressed the concerns of the citizens and is working for the good of the land.

Speaking on the way forward, the APC chieftain urged President Tinubu establish committee that will bring the renewed hope agenda to fruition.

Johnson opined thus:

"What we saw online is different from what took place on the protest grounds, and the president highlighted what he is doing and what he intends to achieve which if properly implemented Nigeria will be in a better shape.

"The president's address is full of hope assurances to the nation; some have been implemented, so we should believe our leaders and hold them accountable if they fail.

"However, I advise the President to establish a committee under his direct supervision to ensure the successful implementation of his plans. Some governors might frustrate these efforts for political gain."

Protesters burn down APC headquarters in Jigawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that protesters in Jigawa set ablaze the APC secretariat in the state on Thursday, August 1.

According to reports, the protesters also burnt vehicles parked in the building as efforts by security forces to contain them proved abortive.

The suspected hoodlums vandalized and looted the state's state's fertilizer store and grains store.

