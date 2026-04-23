President Bola Tinubu's former minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has been spotted controlling traffic in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, after resigning from his position

Adelabu resigned from the administration of President Tinubu on Tuesday, April 21, to pursue his governorship ambition in his state

However, the former minister's action has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who are reflecting on his time in office at the federal level

Adebayo Adelabu, the immediate past Minister of Power, who recently resigned from the administration of President Bola Tinubu to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State, has got Nigerians talking after being seen controlling traffic in the state.

Adelabu resigned after he held a meeting with the president on Tuesday, April 21, at the presidential villa in Abuja. Adelabu reportedly presented a comprehensive briefing on his administration in the power sector over the last two and a half years.

President Bola Tinubu's former minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, is seen controlling traffic Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by his special adviser on strategic communication and media relations, Bolaji Tunji, who noted that the major part of the meeting involved the presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and the Strategic Implementation Plan.

Nigerians react as Adelabu is seen controlling traffic

However, the video has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Ayo described the move as a public relations strategy for his governorship ambition in the state:

"PR buruku, you couldn’t fix electricity with all the mandates that you stand on…. You are now directing traffic on the same day you returned from Abuja to Oyo state. I believe you have no serious manifesto to present and are willing to solve for the good people of OYO state. PR buruku."

Mr Prolific criticised the former minister:

"These people will play with Nigerian’s intelligence with their theatrical arts, and daft blogs like this will help them amplify it like they actually care about the people. To whom much is given, much is expected. What did he achieve as the minister of power?. Now he needs more."

Nigerians react as Adebayo Adelabu controls traffic in Ibadan Photo Credit: @BayoAdelabu

Source: Facebook

Williams criticised the people supporting him:

"See how they’re celebrating a failure. How will the country grow? Tell these people the consequences of voting for a figurehead and watch them prove a useless point, tell you how he was better than the last minister of power and insult your family. How can people be so dumb?"

Adeoye Global said if it were Peter Obi, he would have been heavily criticised:

"When it is the minister of darkness that is controlling traffic, data boy's urchins will be hailing him that he's giving back to society, but let it be @PeterObi now. You will hear he's deceitful. Oyo state government should just kuku recruit Adelabu as a traffic officer nàh."

Charles said the opposition has what to use against him:

"If the opposition doesn’t capitalise on using his time as the minister of power to campaign against him, they’re pure losers then."

You can see the video of the minister on X here:

Yusuf Tuggar resigns as Foreign Affairs minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi.

The minister announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30, and reports said he will be contesting under the APC.

Tuggar's resignation has, however, generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, as it came days after President Tinubu's directive.

Source: Legit.ng