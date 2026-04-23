,Hannatu Musa Musawa has declared support for Yusuf Buhari's House of Representatives ambition under the ruling APC

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy emphasised that Yusuf's political ambition is about Nigeria's future, not his father's legacy

Nigerians have taken to social media to react critically to dynasty politics and entitlement in political leadership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Katsina State - The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has endorsed the official declaration of Yusuf Buhari as a member of the House of Representatives under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Yusuf Buhari formally declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in Katsina state.

Hannatu Musa Musawa declares support for Yusuf Buhari for the House of Reps in 2027. Photo credit: @hanneymusawa/@MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s son announced this during a courtesy visit to Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The minister said the 2027 ambition of Yusuf is not about the legacy of his late father.

Musawa said Buhari’s son politival ambition is about the future of Nigeria.

The Katsina State indigene stated this during the official declaration of Yusuf Buhari as a House of Reps under APC before Governor Radda.

She added that Yusuf’s political ambition extends beyond Katsina State and Arewa.

“It is not about the legacy of his father, sir. It is about the future of Nigeria, not only Katsina State and Arewa.”

Nigerians react as Buhari's son joins 2027 race

@sani_suleman_

"So this is what Nigerian politics has been reduced to: recycling familiar names instead of building real leadership.

"The son of Muhammadu Buhari stepping into the political arena under the APC doesn’t inspire confidence; it raises serious concerns about entitlement and dynasty politics.

"At a time when millions of young Nigerians are struggling for opportunities, we’re being asked to applaud a system that keeps power within the same circles.

"Speeches by officials like Hannatu Musa Musawa may try to frame it as progress, but Nigerians can see through the optics.

"This shouldn’t be about surnames or connections; it should be about competence, track record, and accountability. Nigeria deserves leaders who have earned their place through service, not inheritance."

@Borngreata22

Congratulations to him.

@ImamUmar11

Where did she leave her glasses? We miss those glasses.

2027 elections: Yusuf Buhari tipped for House of Reps

Recall that Yusuf Buhari was endorsed as the APC candidate for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC stakeholders in Katsina solidified support for Muhammadu Buhari's son to boost the APC's election chances.

Governor Radda reportedly identified Yusuf as his anointed candidate for the upcoming political race.

Yusuf Buhari stands beside father’s remains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that an emotional video showed Yusuf Buhari standing solemnly beside his father’s remains during the burial in Daura.

The scene sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media, with many Nigerians expressing support and recognising the pain of personal loss.

Former president Buhari, who ruled from 2015 to 2023, died at 82 in London, United Kingdom, in 2025, and was buried in Daura, his hometown.

Source: Legit.ng