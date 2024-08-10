PDP chieftain, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to the nationwide protests, which came to an end on Saturday, August 10

He faulted President Tinubu's economic reforms, noting that fuel subsidy removal and hike in electricity tariff, among others, have impoverished Nigerians

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, Akinniyi explained what President Tinubu should do to revive Nigeria's economy

As organizers of the nationwide protests wrap up activities, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review his economic reform policies to reduce Nigeria's untold hardship.

As organisers wrap up nationwide protests, PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi sends an important message to Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to him, Tinubu's government is bereft of ideas and could seek help from the opposition parties.

Recall that different groups took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, to begin the 10-day nationwide protest against Tinubu’s administration.

This was in response to the rising inflation, hunger and hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic reforms.

Interestingly, the peaceful demonstration was hijacked by some criminal elements amid concerns about protesters raising the Russian flag in northern Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 10, Dare Flintstone Akinniyi, said while it is the right for citizens to protest, the act must be within the law's ambit.

He condemned the action of some protesters in the north, noting that "we are all entitled to this freedom, it must be in line with common sense."

Akinniyi said:

"Citizen action against bad leadership or government is one of the things we are entitled to in a democracy. While I agree that we are all entitled to this freedom, it must be in line with common sense. The looting cum destruction of private and public properties – can't be termed to be 'peaceful' or seen as part of the protests.

"Apart from the violence in some parts of the North, the protests have been peaceful and productive."

Hunger protest: Is it worthwhile?

Speaking further on the nationwide demonstration, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decried the hardship Nigerians are experiencing under Tinubu's watch.

He queried the decision on fuel subsidy removal and hike electricity tariff and accused President Tinubu of not addressing the plight of Nigerians in his nationwide broadcast.

Akinniyi said:

"There is nothing too much when it comes to the welfare of the citizenry. The government has failed in discharging their main duties – which is the reason they were elected; the security of lives and properties. The APC government is insensitive and wicked, to the point that they careless if we all die.

"How will a sane government increase prices of fuel and electricity, simultaneously? The inflation rate is at an all time high and prices of commodities have gone up by 400%."

"I have never listened to an uninspiring speech from a sitting President. How on earth will someone address the country, leaving important points to mention. Where is the hope in the dry message? Say the least, I am disappointed.

"His speech writers should be ashamed of themselves."

Hardship: "Seek help from opposition", PDP chieftain tells Tinubu

As the hardship persists, the PDP chieftain urged President Tinubu to reassess his policies and collaborate with opposition parties to alleviate suffering.

Akinniyi opined thus:

"As it stands, Nigerians are not finding it easy to live. The government needs to call the members of the opposition for help, they are bereft of ideas and at this point - they need help.

"They should review their policies to reduce untold hardship on the poor masses. We no longer have the middle Class - it is either you are poor or rich."

