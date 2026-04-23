Peter Obi meets with Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions

Closed-door meeting includes Igbo elders and ADC senators, highlighting regional support for Obi's candidacy

Obi's engagement with local leaders reflects strategic moves ahead of the upcoming presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, is currently holding a closed-door meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed at the Bauchi State Government House.

The closed-door meeting centred on Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition.

Peter Obi huddles with Governor Bala for 2027 presidential ambitions. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

Obi was accompanied by some Igbo elders, ADC senators from the South-East, and his political associates to the meeting with the governor.

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly, were among the Igbo leaders who joined Obi in Bauchi State.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Bauchi governor

@crypto10117

Peter Obi is coming. The consultations are serious. North, South, East, West, the coalition is building. 2027 is not going to be business as usual. #ObiIsComing #PeterObi2027.

@ola4life

Very soon ADC will turn to Igbo party affair just like LP was in 2023 election.

@Archimeokey

He is meeting inconsequential people just to be seen as activity and consultation. If care is not taken, Peter Obi won't be on the ballot.

@soggy4love

Peter is not a strategic leader or thinker if not he won’t have find himself in this mess of jumping from one party to another. He should have solved the internal conflict in the LP and by now have the party presidential ticket.

@OkpanachiSulie1

If supreme court justices accept the appeal by PDP national chairman Barrister Kebiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN more than 80% including Peter Obi and Kwankaso will abandon ADC back to PDP immediately. For now all eyes are on PDP.

@ayemlo_b

Whoever is advising Obi on political matters had failed woefully at his job.

Source: Legit.ng