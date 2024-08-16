Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Between August 1 to August 10, frustrated citizens protested against hardship and high cost of living in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.

The aggrieved citizens mobilised online to organise demonstrations across several Nigerian cities, demanding reductions in petrol prices, electricity tariffs, and other key issues.

Some Nigerians raised concerns about the possibility of Russia sponsoring protests in Nigeria to cause anarchy.

Source: Twitter

At least seven people died and more than 700 were arrested during the days-long protest.

During the demonstration, some protesters were pictured in the northern region of Nigeria waving Russia's flag.

According to media reports, some of the protesters called on Moscow to "rescue" them.

Afterwards, Christopher Musa, Nigeria's chief of defence staff (CDS), said:

"We are warning in clear terms that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such."

Reacting to the development, the Russian embassy in Nigeria distanced itself from the demonstrations, saying that the flags were the "personal choices" of protesters.

During the protests, Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna state, disclosed that a tailor who was "sewing the foreign flags" was arrested.

Close to 40 Russian flags were also confiscated.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Friday, August 16, Timothy Avele, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Agent-X Security Limited, shared his expert perspective on the seeming Russian clout in Nigeria.

Here is the full excerpt:

Legit.ng: What are the security implications of waving Russian flags during the EndBadGovernance protest? Do you think this should be investigated?

Avele: It has a dangerous connotation. Firstly, it shows intelligence failure on the part of leading internal intelligence agencies, especially considering that such incidents were observed in about four states.

Secondly, it clearly showed that the protest was hijacked by subversive elements who intended to use the opportunity of the protest. I agreed that an in-depth investigation be initiated and expanded if necessary.

Legit.ng: What do you think the security agencies should have done to avoid the violence that occurred during the ‘End Bad Governance’ protest?

Avele: Before the commencement of the protest, security agencies started with some kind of threats to the protest's leadership instead of deploying conflict resolution methods. However, they later tried to do the right thing by directly engaging the protest leadership like what the IGP did. They should have begun earlier. This would have softened the situation more than what was observed.

Secondly, in some instances, it was observed that the security agencies didn't observe the rule of minimum force engagement as live bullets were used as reported by the media. Live bullets should not be even issued for such assignments because once issued there is no way they will not be used.

Legit.ng: Does Russia have any reason to sponsor a protest in Nigeria?

Avele: While Russia may not have a direct interest in sponsoring protests in Nigeria, you can't rule out the opportunity presented not only to Russia but other superpowers. Nigeria is a golden bride for all. The Russian flag issue could also have been a decoy by other interested external parties not related to Russia at all.

Legit.ng: What are the security lessons the Nigerian government should learn from the ‘End Bad Governance’ protest?

Avele: First, this is the time and now for the government to upskill and re-skill all the leading internal and external intelligence agencies, especially in the area of social media intelligence applications. They must keep their social eyes open and their ears close to the cyberspace domain.

Also, direct threats don't work well in this era of social media mobilisation techniques. Rather, direct engagement and subtle methods coupled with soft intelligence techniques work better.

Finally, what just happened is called a dry-run, any repeat of such could be devastating and the security agencies would not be able to handle it.

The solution: direct engagement — even with spoilers. Then honestly initiate quick impact programmes and projects.

