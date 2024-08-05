Global site navigation

Local editions

Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates Day 3: Organisers to Address World Press Conference
Nigeria

Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates Day 3: Organisers to Address World Press Conference

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — continues today, Monday, August 5.

Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, on Sunday, August 4, said protests continue.

Protest in Nigeria August 2024/Nigeria Protests Live/Nigeria protests updates/Nigeria protests live coverage/Protest in Nigeria today
Many Nigerians are unhappy with the worsening cost-of-living crisis under the Bola Tinubu administration. Photo credit: @InibeheEffiong
Source: Twitter

Follow all the updates and coverage here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.

7:07 AM

End Bad Governance in Nigeria: Organisers to address world press conference

Organisers of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests will host an international press conference today, Monday, August 5.

Omoyele Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, shared the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday morning, August 5.

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola avatar

Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: