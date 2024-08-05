Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates Day 3: Organisers to Address World Press Conference
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — continues today, Monday, August 5.
Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, on Sunday, August 4, said protests continue.
End Bad Governance in Nigeria: Organisers to address world press conference
Organisers of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests will host an international press conference today, Monday, August 5.
Omoyele Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, shared the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday morning, August 5.
