Filmmaker Jade Osiberu sparked a heavy online face-off when she openly criticised the close friends of Roby Ekpo for allowing him to share his painful marital experiences on a public podcast

Media personality Do2dtun fired back at the movie producer to defend his friendship while noting that he would rather support a friend seeking closure than watch them choose a darker path

The heated exchange got much messier when Jade Osiberu advised Do2dtun to seek healing for his own demons, prompting the OAP to slam her movies and tell her to stop being patronising

Media personality Do2dtun and filmmaker Jade Osiberu clashed online following an explosive podcast interview by Roby Ekpo about his failed marriage to Mayowa Lambe.

Legit.ng reported that on the Honest Bunch podcast days ago, Roby Ekpo recounted his wasted years in his relationship, accusing his ex-wife of infidelity and financial deception.

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu and Do2dtun engage in heated social media clash over Roby Ekpo's emotional interview about his failed marriage. Photo: do2dtun/linda/jadeosiberu

Source: Instagram

However, the social media drama between Do2dtun and Jade Osiberu began when the filmmaker criticised Roby Ekpo’s friends for letting him share his pain on the platform just to look like a victim.

“This Roby guy… his friends are not good people oo. Why did anyone allow this guy to go on this show? I know he intended to come off as a victim, but bruh, ko work ooo”

Responding to Jade Osiberu's post, Do2dtun defended his decision to stand by his friend, explaining that he preferred Roby Ekpo finding public closure over taking a sinister path.

“Again, I would rather he find closure than choose a more sinister path. He is here, and I’m glad he is.”

The movie director, known for her Gang of Lagos film, fired back by maintaining that the internet is not therapy, accusing the media personality of projecting his unhealed traumas onto her.

“Dotun, my dear, you sef need to heal oh. You’re projecting your own biases onto what I haven’t said, and it shows that your issue isn’t with me, my dear.”

Do2dtun dismissed her statements as deeply patronising, calling her out for hypocritically judging his life while imposing her views on others.

“Please stop the dear bullsh!t. It’s patronising. You lost my respect. You want to play dirty, let’s play”

"Who are you to tell people about healing? Your films don’t teach anything so much that they qualify as what anyone can learn anything from. You dish out a diagnosis that you can’t defend"

Read the full online exchange between Do2dtun and Jade Osiberu below:

Netizens back Do2dtun and Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@_youfounddinma said:

"When women speak out, you won't find anyone speaking on the platforms she used, we'd all just be glad that she did. Let's learn to extend the same grace to men as well abeg."

@sauceprince1 commented:

"You can't blame him for speaking out. Trust me, he will feel better now! He should just do some self care rituals, like I did. He will get over everything with time, it might take years, but he will be fine."

@lafacebeautyhair wrote:

"We heard of the man that did dna then and had stroke after discovering those kids are not his, if coming out to talk will help him heal pls let him come out, men are humans its ok for them to be emotional too."

@wendyville19 reacted:

"Her telling him to heal was intrusive."

@thenadineuncut said:

"I'm with Dotun on this. You can't tell a grown man how to grieve or heal. Maybe the podcast will give him the closure he's looking for. Men suffer too."

Do2dtun defends decision to support his friend Roby Ekpo's podcast appearance as Jade Osiberu insists the internet is not therapy and strangers are not confidants. Photo: do2dtun/linda/jadeosiberu

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie clashes with Do2dtun over Roby Ekpo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and Do2dtun clashed online over the messy drama between Roby Ekpo and his ex-wife, Mayowa.

In a post making the rounds online, Do2dtun noted that he preferred how Ekpo was able to express himself, regardless of the emotions he showed, stating it was better for his mental health to speak out than to remain silent and suffer.

Reacting, Edochie stated that Ekpo was not supposed to show his emotions in public, as his behaviour on the podcast showed weakness.

Source: Legit.ng