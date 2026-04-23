F Lady Oluremi Tinubu urges the global community to understand Nigeria's security crisis accurately

Senator Tinubu calls for the inclusion of Nigerian security agencies in interfaith dialogue efforts

Mrs Tinubu criticises external observers for misinterpreting Nigeria's challenges amidst ongoing security issues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on the international community to stop misreading the security crisis in Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu said the accurate understanding of Nigeria’s realities was a prerequisite for effective support from the global community.

Oluremi Tinubu urges the global community to correct misinterpretations of Nigeria's security challenges. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife stated this on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, when the former Archbishop of Canterbury, the Rt. Revd. Justin Welby visited her at the State House in Abuja.

Welby visited Mrs Tinubu ahead of a major interfaith dialogue convened by the Global Forum for Peace in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Abdallah Bin Baya, scheduled to be held next week in London, United Kingdom.

The First Lady also called for the inclusion of Nigerian security agencies in upcoming interfaith dialogue efforts.

As reported by The Punch, Senior Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, made this known in a statement titled ‘First Lady of Nigeria engages former Archbishop of Canterbury on interfaith dialogue.’

“The world must get the right perspective of the various challenges in the nation to be able to proffer appropriate solutions.

“Listening to one side of the story and then concluding is a wrong approach to conflict resolution.”

Mrs Tinubu kicked against the tendency to attribute Nigeria’s security crises to religious or ethnic fault lines.

She accused external observers of doing that without proper verification.

The former senator said the Nigerian government has consistently raised concerns in response to international coverage of farmer-herder clashes and insurgency in the North-East and Middle Belt.

The First Lady commended the former head of the Anglican Church for acknowledging that Nigeria’s challenges were best understood and resolved by Nigerians themselves.

“Thank you for opening up this Interfaith Dialogue, and I believe that you should also invite not just the Christians and Muslims but also the Nigerian Security to the dialogue, to know what they have been doing.”

Oluremi Tinubu advocates for Nigerian security agencies to attend a key interfaith dialogue forum. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

Oluremi Tinubu to preach at Lambeth Palace

Recall that First Lady Oluremi was scheduled to preach at Lambeth Palace in London during her husband's state visit to the United Kingdom.

Nigerian leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set for talks with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the state visit.

President Tinubu's visit to the United Kingdom includes outreach to the Nigerian diaspora and Church of England representatives.

Terrorists kill 8 in fresh Plateau attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that at least eight people were killed in Mbwelle village, Plateau State, during a gunmen's attack on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The community leaders expressed frustration over the lack of security response during the hours-long assault on the people.

It was gathered that the victims were primarily from one family, with several others injured and missing following the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng