A Nigerian man has shared his frustration on the Lagos solar permit policy following a viral video about installation fees

The Lagos State Government clarified that the permit applied only to residents in government-owned social housing estates

The man raised a series of questions for the state government, stating that the concerns behind the policy were flawed

A Nigerian man has shared his disappointment with the solar panel permit policy introduced for some residents in Lagos State, following a viral video on the issue.

The man, identified on X as @kwenguy, reacted to a trending video showing a Lagos tenant complaining about being asked to pay a fee to install solar panels in his apartment.

A Nigerian man shares his frustration on solar panel permit policies. Photo credit: @kwenguy/X, The Creative Drone/Getty Images

Source: UGC

His comment came after the Lagos State Government clarified its position on the policy.

Government explains solar permit policy

The clarification was made through Wale Ajetunmobi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

According to the government, the solar installation permit fee does not apply to all residents in Lagos but is limited to individuals living in government-owned social housing estates.

The statement was issued to address confusion created by a viral video that suggested the fee applied to all tenants across the state.

He said:

"The reason for this is that, the State Government is responsible for maintaining facilities in its social housing estates. There is public electricity supply system already installed in the Estates. Installation of additional power system is taken as an alteration to the original design and functionality of an Estate building.

Any alteration must be run through the Physical Planning and Survey departments of the Ministry of Housing for approval, material compliance and post-inspection checks.

Those solar power systems are usually installed by occupants in shared areas; so this alteration must be approved by the facility manager (Government) before any occupant can proceed. The man in the video obviously did not apply for an approval before embarking on such alteration. The uniformed men seen in the video are from the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Ministry."

Man shares frustration over solar permit policy

Reacting to the clarification, @kwenguy questioned the government on demanding a solar panel fee despite it being their duty to provide stable electricity for their citizens.

A Nigerian man raises questions following the solar permit law. Photo credit: KangeStudio/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, since the government had failed to make provisions for power, they do not have the permission to demand a fee for permission to install a solar panel.

He said:

Did the state with its huge resources provide power and the tenant opted out?

Is electricity a luxury?

Should he then stay in darkness?

Hope you now see why this is flawed?

See his tweet below:

Man buys 6kVA solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man who recently bought a 6kVA solar inverter with a 16kWh battery and multiple panels went viral online.

The individual explained that he enjoys very low or poor electricity in his neighborhood, but has decided to solve his problem.

He shared a video showing the moment his solar system was set up, and also the total cost he spent for the entire solar system.

Source: Legit.ng