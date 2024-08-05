The Russian embassy in Nigeria has distanced its country from some protesters raining its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria

According to the embossing, the decision of the protesters to raise Russian flags was their personal choice and condemned any violent protest

Russia was recently accused of meddling in the internal affairs of some West African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has denied involvement with a group of protesters in northern Nigeria who carried Russian flags and chanted slogans.

Recall that the protesters' actions sparked concerns about external interference in regional affairs, given Russia's accused involvement in political upheavals in West African countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Russia speaks on protesters raising its flag in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

According to the embassy, Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including Nigeria, and the protesters' actions do not reflect the official Russian government policy or position.

The embassy clarified in a statement on Monday, August 5, that the protesters' decision to wave Russian flags was a personal choice and did not reflect any official Russian government stance.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence, General Chris Musa, has labelled the protesters' actions as treasonable and warned that the law would catch up with them.

The Russian Embassy expressed respect for Nigerian democracy and peaceful demonstrations but condemned any disruptions or acts of violence that may arise from such events.

The statement reads in part:

"As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue."

Some Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, protesting against the hunger in the country and demanding the reversal of the fuel subsidy, the release of the Nnadi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the suspension of the 1999 constitution.

The presidency has described their demands as a call to anarchy and warned on the move to truncate Nigeria's 25 years of democracy.

