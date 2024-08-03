Shehu Sani Speaks Out as Deaths, Destruction Mar Nigeria's Hardship Protests, "Scores Dead"
- Shehu Sani has pleaded with citizens to call off the ongoing nationwide protest against economic hardship
- Legit.ng reports that Sani emphasised that civil unrest is not a viable solution and would only worsen northern Nigeria’s fragile condition
- The former federal lawmaker observed with concern the protest that commenced peacefully on Thursday, August 1, turned violent which resulted in the loss of lives and property
FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has called for the discontinuation of the ongoing protests against hardship in several Nigerian states.
Legit.ng reports that rights group Amnesty International said at least 13 people died during protests.
The non-governmental organisation (NGO) accused security forces of deliberately using tactics "designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty."
In the same vein, the demonstrators accused security forces of firing at them unjustly.
The Punch reported that no fewer than 17 persons were feared killed in Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa on Thursday, August 1, alone.
Reacting to the killings, Sani wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:
"With scores dead, hundreds injured and properties worth billions of Naira belonging to private businesses and government destroyed by hoodlums, mostly in Northern states, those wishing to encourage the continuation of this protest, especially in the North should reconsider.
"At our end, it is violent protest without visible leadership and must be discontinued."
Protests: Obi laments killings
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, lamented the killing of some 'End Bad Governance' protesters.
In a statement he personally signed, and shared on his verified X account, Obi asked security agents to be professional.
