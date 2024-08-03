Shehu Sani has pleaded with citizens to call off the ongoing nationwide protest against economic hardship

Legit.ng reports that Sani emphasised that civil unrest is not a viable solution and would only worsen northern Nigeria’s fragile condition

The former federal lawmaker observed with concern the protest that commenced peacefully on Thursday, August 1, turned violent which resulted in the loss of lives and property

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has called for the discontinuation of the ongoing protests against hardship in several Nigerian states.

Legit.ng reports that rights group Amnesty International said at least 13 people died during protests.

Senator Shehu Sani has pleaded with the 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' demonstrators to end the ongoing protest on Saturday, August 3. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) accused security forces of deliberately using tactics "designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the same vein, the demonstrators accused security forces of firing at them unjustly.

The Punch reported that no fewer than 17 persons were feared killed in Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa on Thursday, August 1, alone.

Reacting to the killings, Sani wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"With scores dead, hundreds injured and properties worth billions of Naira belonging to private businesses and government destroyed by hoodlums, mostly in Northern states, those wishing to encourage the continuation of this protest, especially in the North should reconsider.

"At our end, it is violent protest without visible leadership and must be discontinued."

Read more on hardship protests

Protests: Obi laments killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, lamented the killing of some 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

In a statement he personally signed, and shared on his verified X account, Obi asked security agents to be professional.

Source: Legit.ng