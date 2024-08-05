The police in Lagos have warned media outlets against heating up the polity through the kind of news they share

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, who took to his X handle on Monday, August 5, pointed out that news headlines can be deceiving

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu has appealed for protests to end after anti-hardship protests during dayslong demonstrations over the worsening cost of living crisis, but some protesters are adamant

Ojota, Lagos state - Peaceful protests against economic hardship in Lagos are not banned, according to the state's police command.

The Lagos state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Monday morning, August 5.

'Don't heat up the polity' - Police

The police image maker, in a tweet-reply, described a news report that said the Lagos commissioner of police (CP), Adegoke Fayaode, banned the protest after President Bola Tinubu's broadcast, as "mischievous reportage".

Hundeyin wrote:

"How did ‘ban’ enter this matter? This is mischievous reportage.

"Trust the headline at your own peril. Do well to listen yourself.

"AIT should not join some media houses to sensationalise issues and end up heating up the polity."

Legit.ng reports that inspired by protests in Kenya in June that led to the government there scrapping some planned tax increases, some Nigerians mobilised online to demand effective governance.

Protesters demonstrated in the commercial capital Lagos, the Nigerian capital city Abuja, and several other districts to express their displeasure with economic policies that have allegedly increased hardship.

On Monday morning, August 5, CP Fayaode led his men to Ojota, the centre of the Lagos protests.

The police boss is on the ground with his men patrolling the park.

