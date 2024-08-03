Amid Nigeria's 'End Bad Governance' ongoing protests, some demonstrators waved Russian flags, sparking concerns about potential Russian interference

However, journalist Aliyu Dahiru believes the flags represent anti-Western sentiments and discontent with neo-liberal economic policies rather than support for Russia

The sighting of Russian flags has raised alarm among some Nigerians, including public commentators who are calling for authorities to monitor the situation and take necessary precautions

Kano, Kano state - During the 'End Bad Governance' protests in Nigeria, some people were seen waving the Russian flag.

Legit.ng reports that the notable protest ongoing in Africa's most populous nation stemmed from its growing economic hardship.

On Saturday, August 3, protesters gathered for the third consecutive day in Lagos, Abuja, and some other parts of Nigeria as they continued to push for their demand for more effective governance from the Bola Tinubu-led government.

Earlier, on Thursday, August 1, Aliyu Dahiru, a Nigerian journalist and expert in analysing jihadism in Africa, took pictures of protesters in Kano raising Russian flags.

Some public commentators have expressed worry about the sights from the colossal northern state.

One such comment came from Bashir Ahmad, the digital communications assistant to former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari. Ahmad asked authorities in his country to "closely monitor the situation and take necessary precautions".

Similarly, Murtala Abdullahi, a climate and security journalist, asserted that Nigeria now needs a "robust counterintelligence action."

Kayode Ogundamisi, a commentator on Nigerian and international affairs, also shared his thoughts and pointed to danger.

He tweeted on Saturday, August 3:

"Whichever of the divide that may be responsible for distributing those Russian flags, either pro or anti-protest, that person dey mad. You lot have absolutely, no idea!. Beware of what you wish for."

But Dahiru, who appeared to take the first photographs of the concerning images, believes they are just anti-West sentiments.

He said via X:

"The protesters don't really like Russian intervention. They're raising the flags as a form of showing discontents to the Western hegemony and neo-liberal economic policies in Nigeria."

Legit.ng notes that a recent survey by the Pew Research Center revealed widespread negative perceptions of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. A staggering 82% of respondents in 24 countries expressed unfavourable views of the Eastern European nation.

This international distrust of Russia was echoed in Nigeria after the flags of the European country were seen at the ongoing nationwide protests in the West African country.

As of the time of this report, Nigerian authorities have not commented on the development.

“Russia using Boko Haram's tactics”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Kholostenko Ivan, said Moscow was using the food crisis as a weapon of manipulation and blackmail.

Ivan described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an act of terrorism, adding that the tactics being deployed by the Putin-led country were similar to that of Boko Haram, the terrorist group in northern Nigeria.

