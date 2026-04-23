Breaking: Buhari's Daughter Sends Emotional Message to Brother, "You Remind Me of Daddy's Values"
- Zahra Buhari-Indimi shared an emotional birthday message to her brother, linking his character to the values of Muhammadu Buhari
- She had praised her brother’s conduct and prayed for divine guidance in his life and future endeavours
- The message had drawn public attention online with supporters of the former first family sharing goodwill reactions
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Zahra Buhari-Indimi has shared an emotional birthday message to her brother, expressing pride and admiration while drawing a strong connection to their late father’s values.
The message, widely circulated on social media, was directed at her brother, whom she praised for embodying qualities she associates with their family upbringing.
Zahra says brother reflects late father’s principles
In her birthday note, Zahra Buhari-Indimi reflected on her brother’s character and growth, stating that his conduct continues to remind her of their father’s ideals.
“Happy birthday dearest brother, I’m proud of you for what you know and what you do not know. More and more you remind me of Daddy’s values and everything he stood for,” she wrote.
She added prayers for divine guidance in his life and future endeavours.
“I pray God continues being your only guide and light in everything you do. I love you.”
Public reaction to emotional tribute
The message has since drawn attention online, with many describing it as a touching family moment that highlights the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari within his family.
Supporters of the former first family have also shared messages of goodwill in response to the tribute.
Family moments continue to draw public interest
Members of prominent political families in Nigeria often attract public attention, particularly during personal milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries.
Zahra’s message adds to a series of rare personal reflections shared by the Buhari family since the end of her father’s presidency.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944