Zahra Buhari-Indimi shared an emotional birthday message to her brother, linking his character to the values of Muhammadu Buhari

She had praised her brother’s conduct and prayed for divine guidance in his life and future endeavours

The message had drawn public attention online with supporters of the former first family sharing goodwill reactions

Zahra Buhari-Indimi has shared an emotional birthday message to her brother, expressing pride and admiration while drawing a strong connection to their late father’s values.

The message, widely circulated on social media, was directed at her brother, whom she praised for embodying qualities she associates with their family upbringing.

Buhari's Daughter Sends Emotional Message to Brother, "You Remind Me of Daddy's Values"

Source: UGC

Zahra says brother reflects late father’s principles

In her birthday note, Zahra Buhari-Indimi reflected on her brother’s character and growth, stating that his conduct continues to remind her of their father’s ideals.

“Happy birthday dearest brother, I’m proud of you for what you know and what you do not know. More and more you remind me of Daddy’s values and everything he stood for,” she wrote.

She added prayers for divine guidance in his life and future endeavours.

“I pray God continues being your only guide and light in everything you do. I love you.”

Public reaction to emotional tribute

The message has since drawn attention online, with many describing it as a touching family moment that highlights the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari within his family.

Supporters of the former first family have also shared messages of goodwill in response to the tribute.

Family moments continue to draw public interest

Members of prominent political families in Nigeria often attract public attention, particularly during personal milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries.

Zahra’s message adds to a series of rare personal reflections shared by the Buhari family since the end of her father’s presidency.

Source: Legit.ng