Prof. Joash Amupitan says his decision to lead Nigeria’s electoral body was guided by divine conviction

The INEC chairman has called on Nigerians to pray for the success of the 2027 general election

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny and controversy over his perceived neutrality in office

Prof. Joash Amupitan, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that he only accepted the role after receiving what he described as “a clear divine conviction that God would strengthen and help him in office.”

Speaking in Abuja at an appreciation service organised by the Nigerian Baptist Convention for outgoing president Israel Akanji and his wife, Victoria, Amupitan explained that without spiritual assurance, he would have declined the appointment.

INEC chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan emphasises divine conviction in leading Nigeria’s electoral body. Photo credit: INECnigeria/X

Source: Twitter

“If I did not have the conviction for this job, I would not accept it,” he said.

Faith as anchor in electoral challenges

According to Dailytrust, recalling his decision to take up the role, Amupitan said he drew strength from a divine message:

“The Lord said, ‘Fear not; do not be dismayed. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you.’ I heard this clearly before I accepted this job.”

He noted that conviction had remained the anchor of his stewardship, despite the challenges of managing elections in Nigeria’s complex democracy. According to him, divine guidance has sustained him, adding:

“No matter the storm, no matter the difficulty, God is able to calm every storm. That is what God has been doing.”

Call for prayers ahead of 2027 election

Amupitan urged Nigerians to pray for the electoral body and for the success of the 2027 general election, expressing confidence that the polls could set a new benchmark.

“Continue to pray for Nigeria, continue to pray for us, and continue to pray for me that the 2027 election will be the best ever,” he said.

He stressed that he could not achieve this alone, but with divine support, it was “possible and doable.”

Appointment and controversies

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu in October 2025 to succeed Mahmood Yakubu, Amupitan became the sixth substantive chairman of INEC. From the outset, he described his emergence as divinely orchestrated, a theme he has consistently returned to.

However, his tenure has faced scrutiny. Allegations resurfaced linking him to partisan social media posts sympathetic to Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress during the 2023 elections. Critics have questioned the neutrality of the commission, with opposition figures and civil society groups calling for his resignation.

Amupitan has denied operating any such account, insisting on his political neutrality. INEC has also defended him, describing the allegations as attempts to discredit its leadership.

Political pressure and faith response

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently demanded his resignation over separate disputes involving the party’s leadership, further heightening political pressure. Against this backdrop, Amupitan’s emphasis on faith and divine guidance is seen as both a personal testimony and a response to growing doubts about public confidence in the electoral body.

Electoral integrity remains under scrutiny as Amupitan denies partisan social media allegations. Photo credit: INECnigeria/x

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Amupitan: 10 key facts about new INEC chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), according to a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, who confirmed that the National Council of State had approved Amupitan’s nomination. “The National Council of State has approved Amupitan’s nomination,” Onanuga stated.

Source: Legit.ng