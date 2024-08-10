The nationwide hunger protests have been scheduled for resumption on Tuesday, October 1

Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election and one of the organisers of the protests, disclosed the plan in a televised interview

According to Sowore, the protests will resume should the government fail to meet the protesters' demands

Omoyele Sowore, the Action Alliance Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election and one of the organizers of the nationwide hunger protests in the country, has disclosed that the demonstration will continue from October 1.

Sowore made this known in an interview on News Central TV, adding that there have been ongoing meetings between him and other organisers of the protest have been having meetings and discussions about the demonstrations.

Sowore announces resumption of hunger protests on Tuesday, October 1 Photo Credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Sowore maintained that should the government fail to heed their demands before October 1, they would have to take to the streets against and continue the protests.

“This protest will resume at the beginning of October and might even start earlier depending on situational variables.”

What are the demands of hunger protesters?

The protest organisers are demanding the reversal of the fuel subsidies, an increase in the new minimum wage to N250,000, the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the suspension of the 1999 constitution and a new one.

Despite President Bola Tinubu's televised appeal to end the protests, the organizers vowed to continue, saying his speech was not convincing.

The protest has sustained momentum in states like Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, and Bauchi, and organizers threatened to lock down the entire country today.

Some of the protesters in the northern region raised Russian flags during the demonstration, which raised security concerns from many Nigerians who saw it as a threat to the country's sovereignty.

See the video of the interview here:

