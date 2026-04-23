Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo got many talking online following how she reacted to a question

The fashion enthusiast who was recently on a livestream with TikToker Jarvis was asked about her religion

Priscilla’s response caught the interest of many online, as they shared their observations about the style icon

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo has sparked conversations online following her reaction to a question about her religion.

In a chat with TikToker Jarvis on her livestream, Priscilla, who is married to her Muslim Tanzanian lover Juma Jux, was asked if she was still a Christian or now identifies as a muslim.

One year after muslim wedding, Priscilla Ojo dodges religion question Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The style icon chose not to give a direct answer as she dodged the question with a cautious response.

In her words:

"I would like to skip that question. You know, because they like to twist things. Even my husband, he wrote an interview. I know he speaks in Swahili. So when he says something, and Nigerian blogs want to carry it, they always twist what he says. Do you understand? So concerning that topic, they made it look like you said, I was being Muslim."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla Ojo firmly addressed the individuals dragging her across social media for choosing to keep her son’s face hidden from the public.

The young mother of one, who is married to the Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Jux, made it clear that the online pressure will not force her to change her mind regarding her child's privacy

Despite the continuous demands from curious followers who want to see the baby, Priscy said she remains entirely unbothered by the dragging and insists on doing things at her own pace.

While engaging in a livestream conversation with the popular TikToker and influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is widely recognised by her fans as either Jarvis or Jadrolita, Priscilla Ojo explained that she exercises full control over her son, Rakeem, because he belongs to her.

The influencer went further to state that she will confidently continue to hide his face from the internet until she personally decides that the timing is perfect to finally show him to the world.

“If they like, they should drag me that I am hiding my son’s face. I will hide his face. He’s my son. When I’m ready, or when I feel like it’s okay, I will reveal his face”.

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo's remarks

Her remarks have since got many talking online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thriftbyzee_ said:

"I love the fact that she protects both her, her husband and the entire marriage in every conversation. No be everything be Cho Cho Cho."

mumhappyangelmorire

"I love her, she's so intelligent."

veeystitches_fashion said:

"Ikweji for una wey wan hear story😂😂😂."

wendy_macjoe said:

"Priscy don de this internet space for too long…she understands it so well😂😂😂no food for una when be bloggers😂."

beachwear.ng said:

"Very wise sharp girl make them no put her for talk😂😂😂."

ennywealth_stitches_1 said:

"Very intelligent girl😍."

remmy_edgal said:

"Thank you priscy for not answering that question. Na talk una dey find."

jummafolabi04 said:

"Priscy is so smart 😍."

estherdgell said:

"If there’s something I love about Priscy, it will be her level of maturity. She’s so mature and intelligent. Just imagine her response 👏👏."

lateef.raji.5688 said:

"Why the question in the first place, being a Muslim is a pure blessing from God if you decide not to be is still a blessing from God. Religion is a personal."

nsquare493 said:

"Very intelligent girl 😍😍😍."

com_fortlady said:

"Very smart answer😂😂😂nothing to twist o."

adelakoku said:

"She is smart. The bloggers and some people really dragged her husband after that interview. Religion and belief are very sensitive topics and it's wrong to judge someone based on their belief."

Fans react as Priscilla Ojo speaks on her religion. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, on Sunday, March 29.

The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.

Reacting through a lengthy Instagram post, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.

Source: Legit.ng