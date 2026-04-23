Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the next governor in the state is Kadri Obafemi Hamzat

Hamzat, who is the current deputy governor of the state, has been in the system since the administration of Bola Tinubu as governor in 1999

However, Obasa posited that the candidacy of Hamzat as the APC flagbearer in the 2027 election has been endorsed by President Bola Tinubu

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said that the deputy governor of the state, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, is the "next Governor of Lagos State."

Obasa, who was recently said to be nursing the governorship ambition in the state, said he had just returned from Abuja, suggesting he had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu and that the conversation had been the same.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa says Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is the next governor of Lagos State Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Where did Obasa declares next Lagos governor

The speaker was said to have hosted the deputy governor at his residence in the Agege area of the state on Thursday, April 23. The development was part of his consultation in actualising his governorship dream.

He said:

“I just returned from Abuja, and the conversation remains the same: Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is the next Governor of Lagos State.”

Hamzat, who was said to have been in the system since the time of President Tinubu as governor of Lagos state, would be contesting for the number one seat in the state under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Nigerians react as Obasa endorses Hamzat

However, the declaration of Hamzat as the next governor of Lagos by the speaker has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Olaifa Olaleye Leo said it would be difficult to remove Obasa as the speaker of Lagos:

"Tell me how they will remove this man as speaker, except that he is ready to leave that position. So, the speaker himself don confirm Hamzat."

Dekunle said the election fund should be redirected and criticised the process:

"It’s ridiculous how the electorate doesn’t matter. Politicians appoint associates and friends to govern over us. At this point, we should use election funds for something more meaningful than wasting resources and forming democracy."

Nigerians react as Mudashiru Obasa declares Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as the next governor of Lagos Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

Olugbenga Imohtep criticised the rumour that President Tinubu was planting his son as the next governor of Lagos:

"Where are the naysayers who said Tinubu want to remove Obasa so that he can plant Seyi, his son, as the next Lagos state governor? Where are they?"

Khen said that other aspirants in the APC primary should take note of the development:

"@officialjandor, better go and submit to your leader - the incoming Governor of Lagos State -Obafemi Hamzat."

Laycoń Tate {FCCFR } said Obasa's comment indicated that the next governor of Lagos is Hamzat:

"Hmmm, okay, Mr Speaker, it’s now confirmed that Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is the next APC candidate. Obasa is not contesting!"

You can see the video of the speaker on X here:

Lagos LG chairman slumps while addressing APC members

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC's Lagos secretariat at the Acme Road in Ikeja, the state capital, was consumed in apprehension when the chairman of the Bariga LG, Kolade Alabi, slumped while addressing party members.

Alabi, who also doubled as the chairman of ALGON in the state, reportedly collapsed during the APC meeting on Wednesday, May 7.

The APC chieftain was immediately revived and taken to the nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Source: Legit.ng