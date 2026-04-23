Nigerian singer Zinoleeksy made waves online after years of being under music executive Naira Marley

Reports made the rounds online about the musician’s strategic move in the industry

Fans and netizens expressed excitement and support for this new journey in Zino's career

Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez Adigun, aka Zinoleeksy, has taken a bold step in his music career by officially parting ways with music executive Naira Marley.

Reports confirm that the talented artist has now launched his own record label, in honour of his loyal fanbase, Zinodict Music.

Zinoleeksy shocks fans with new bold steps. Credit: @zinoleeksy

Source: Instagram

A quick look at his social media accounts reveals that the musician has a new single, Nostalgia, on the way.

Popular media personality Tunde Ednut also celebrated the ex-Marlian signee for the strategic development in his career.

See the post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zinoleesky posted an unsettling message about being “powerless” in the music industry.

Shared through the Insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page, the post immediately ignited conversations.

More troubling is that it is especially because it comes exactly two years after the passing of Mohbad, his former labelmate.

The father of two suggested that he has been taken advantage of and may no longer be aligned with the vision or leadership of Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley.

Zinoleesky wrote:

“I am standing up not just for myself but for every artist who has ever felt powerless or taken advantage of. We deserve better. We deserve transparency, fairness, and ,.”

Before Mohbad died in 2023, he released several videos accusing Marlian Records of physical intimidation, emotional torment, and threats to his life.

He specifically mentioned Zinoleesky at the time, calling him a “snitch” — a claim that created a sharp divide among fans.

Zino never defended Mohbad publicly. Instead, he stayed silent through the chaos, earning criticism from those who felt he abandoned his colleague.

Now, two years later, his sudden declaration of being “taken advantage of” has people connecting dots that were previously ignored.

Though he did not directly mention Naira Marley or the label, Zinoleesky’s message gives the impression of someone reaching the breaking point.

Netizens celebrate Zinoleeksy's new label

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

finegeh_djdella said:

"Toooor Every servant must be free one day 👏👏."

jockfreshprince

"He has left this Marlian Music like how many times now 😢."

jxsh_like_dat said:

"Okay he has left marlian music fine….but has marlian music left him?😂😂😂😂."

ijeomaebu1

"@iammohbad seee ur doings man😂🔥 do moreeee."

tommybomb_official said:

"Just stay there since you wan Dey do ride or kpai."

nicopaid7

"Any bad news about marlins na him ona go dey post up and down but make them release music now no one of ona go promote am for them oo shior."

verycooltomi said:

"make he no leave o, dey form loyalty."

vickruzh001 said:

"Imole Don carry this one glory go."

typicalaramide said:

"People wey still club together on Tuesday 😂💔Zino don pass record label shii with Naira , He’s a FAMILY❤️."

official_kdb2 said:

"Innocent boy with love all around him."

beatsbydjc said:

"The boy try sha ,he has been loyal to a level. GOD help him as he's about to start a new journey 🙏."

"Abeg ,dem kidnap u? Na people wey dem kidnap we Dey face now ,when MOHBAD spoke out u said he was lieing"

Zinoleesky launches record label. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: UGC

Zinoleesky picks who to save between Davido, Burna and Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinoleesky was almost left confused after a question was thrown at him by skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

The streamer had been hosting several celebrities on his live TikTok sessions, and he recently had a session with Zinoleesky.

Before the singer left the live stream, Peller asked him a tricky question about his colleagues. According to Peller, if Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid were all drowning, who would Zinoleesky save?

Source: Legit.ng