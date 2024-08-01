Aggrieved youths suspected to be hoodlums, protesting against bad governance and hunger in Jigawa have set ablaze the APC secretariat in the state on Thursday, August 1

According to reports, the protesters also burnt vehicles parked in the building as efforts by security forces to contain them proved abortive

The suspected hoodlums vandalized and looted the state's state's fertilizer store and grains store

The headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State is currently on fire.

Angry protesters burn down APC headquarters in Jigawa state.

Protest: APC secretariat on fire in Jigawa

Reports disclosed that the secretariat was set ablaze during the violence that broke out in the protest against hunger in the state on Thursday, August 1.

As reported by Daily Trust, aggrieved youths had stormed the facility in Dutse, the state capital, where they destroyed billboards and other publicity materials before burning down the building.

They also burnt vehicles that were parked within the premises.

The violence reportedly spread to some other parts of the state as armed youths broke lose despite efforts of security operatives to contain them.

Hoodlums attack state's food store, injure many

In Birnin Kudu, some persons sustained injuries, as the hoodlums attacked the state's fertilizer store and grains store, vandalized and looted all, Leadership reported.

Not stopping there, the hoodlums also attacked the state's Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) store located in Gumel.

Also, the mob also attacked residence of the House of Representatives member representing Gumel, Gagarawa and Maigarati, as well as the residence of the APC Zonal Vice Chairman, the report added.

