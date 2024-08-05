Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a tailor, simply identified as Ahmed for sewing the Russian flags used by protesters during the hardship demonstration in Kano state.

It was gathered that the security operatives cracked down on Ahmed, including some of the youths using the flag to protest on Monday, August 5.

As reported by The Nation, Ahmed was said to have some Russian flags at the time of his arrest.

He has since been taken into custody for interrogation.

The trend started last week in few places but the number of those waving the flags increased by a wide margin on Monday, August 5.

The secret police confirmed the arrest of some tailors responsible for making Russian flags via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialDSSNG

"Meanwhile, the Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. Investigation is ongoing."

