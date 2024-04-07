Clearly, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party have a lot of issues to resolve within their ranks ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Until both parties do the needful, there is a strong chance that the All Progressives Congress will get easy victory in the next general polls

While the PDP is faced with the issue of anti-party activities, the LP is now bedevilled with some painful consequences of factionalism

Between the last presidential election held in 2023 and the current time, quite a lot has taken place that seems to have impacted the optics for some heavyweight political parties ahead of the next general poll come 2027.

For some, like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) it has been dangers and the possibility of reduced chances ahead of the next presidential election in 2027.

For others, among whom is the All Progressives Congress (APC), the coast seems to be getting clearer as re-alignment among politicians continue to pave way for President Bola Tinubu.

Things are taking shape among political parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election

This article highlights factors in the PDP and LP that may be counter-productive to them but eventually favour President Tinubu, if he decides to run for a second term come 2027.

PDP's polarity

Even before the last general poll, the PDP, in the eyes of some political commentators, seemed to have lost its places as the biggest opposition party to the LP due to some unresolved internal tussles which have succeeded in polarising the platform.

To start with, the activities of the PDP G-5 comprising Nyesom Wike (FCT minister), Governor Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has created a massive gulf between factions in the party, apart from the painful consequence of losing the presidential seat to the APC.

Beyond this, there are also signs of more anti-party activities in the ranks of the PDP, especially in its Rivers chapter. This is as some power blocs in the chapter recently lent their support to President Tinubu's administration, while dumping Wike who had held sway in the state for years.

Even more, the PDP is yet to set its house in order since the last general elections and sanction persons like Wike who worked against it back in 2023. As this is not enough bad news, there are even fears that during the PDP's next NEC meeting schedule for Thursday, April 18, there might be a showdown between the camps of Atiku Abubakar and Wike.

Cracks in LP

There has been much good news from the LP since after the last presidential election.

First, it was the embers of a factional spirit fanned from within, creating the Lamidi Apapa-led faction which has taken the LP some steps backward in its poise to maintain the momentum and boldness it mustered in 2023.

While the issue of internal division is yet to be addressed in the party, there is another monster to deal with: its struggle with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), with the national leadership now denying the membership of Joe Ajaero and S.O.Z. Ejiofor-led BoT.

So far, the PDP and LP have played the proverbial house divided against themselves, struggling to stand, if they ever could. Both political parties have a lot of internal works to do in order to stand a chance to shake things up again come 2027 as they did in 2023.

