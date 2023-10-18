The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might brew further following the recent move of President Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that a meeting was held late at night on Tuesday, October 17, at the Presidential Villa

This meeting was reportedly between Tinubu and the Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the G-5 group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, led by Nysome Wike, held discussions with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17.

Before the meeting held at night, they had gathered at the Abuja residence of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The G-5 Governors in a photograph with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock after the meeting. Photo Credit: @Topboychriss

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Wike and his former governor colleagues met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

While the exact details of the meeting were not precise as of 10:45 p.m. when this report was filed, it appears that they discussed the possibility of establishing a working relationship between the President and the PDP chieftains.

G-5 governors meeting at Wike's residence

A source privy to the meeting who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue said:

“The G-5 PDP Governors first met in Wike’s residence for a few hours before heading to the Villa to meet with the president.

“Exact details of what was discussed isn’t available to me at the moment, but from discussions held during the initial meeting at Wike’s residence, it was all about finding accommodation for the former governors in the scheme of things and of course, how they can work together .”

The meeting comes about 24 hours before the Imo State PDP governorship campaign in Owerri and amid growing tension regarding the position of the party Secretary.

The former Governors present at the meeting included Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Rivers State Governor, now the FCT minister; former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom; former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu; and the current Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Source: Legit.ng