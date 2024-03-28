Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, a lot it definitely changing at least, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

This is as some strong men in the opposition party like Uche Secondus are beginning to re-align themselves with former political rivals in the APC, namely President Bola Tinubu

Added to this, Nyesom Wike seems to be losing ground in Rivers as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is now getting more support from PDP bigwigs

Port Harcourt, River state - In a sudden twist of fate, some high-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, have declared full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP chieftains who were mostly members of the presidential campaign council of the PDP during the 2023 general elections in Rivers also pitched their tent with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This interesting development was made known to newsmen by Dr. Abiye Sekib, a former minister of transportation and who doubles as the Director-General, PDP-PCC Rivers, during a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 28, Punch reports.

Fubara and President Tinubu now have the support of powerful PDP bigwigs

Among those present at he briefing were Secondus; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara; Celestine Omehia, former deputy governor of the state, Tele Ikuru; Senator Lee Maeba; and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson.

No doubt, this is a huge blow to the camps of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general elections.

Heavy Blow As Rivers Lawmaker Dumps Wike, Declares Support for Fubara

In a related development, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, Boniface Emerengwa, declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Emerengwa denounced his long-standing political alliance with former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

Emerengwa who represents Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency made the declaration during a visit to Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday evening, March 25.

