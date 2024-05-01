Infinix Invites X-fans and Gamers to Attend GAMR X 2024

Source: UGC

Building on the remarkable success of last year, Infinix Nigeria has once again partnered with Gamr Africa to host Africa's biggest Esports gaming event of the year, GAMR X 2024. The event is scheduled to take place at the Landmark Event Center from May 1st to 4th, featuring participants from 23 African countries, 4,000 players, and over 7,000 checked-in tickets.

As a driving force behind Africa's gaming revolution, this marks the fourth year of an exhilarating collaboration, during which Infinix has consistently brought more passion, innovation, and excitement, solidifying its reputation as a pivotal force in the rise of African gaming.

This year’s Gamr X boasts a 15,000,000 naira prize pool to be divided among the best players and top teams. Gaming titles that will be featured in this year’s edition include Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Tekken 8, PUBG, FC24, Free Fire, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty Mobile.

In addition to the gaming experience, attendees can look forward to a Free Play Zone, an Anime Fest, and a Cosplay area. Infinix's fans will have the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest Infinix smartphones, experiencing firsthand the synergy between high-tech hardware and top-tier gaming.

Infinix Invites X-fans and Gamers to Attend GAMR X 2024

Source: UGC

Infinix is inviting all X-fans and gamers to attend GAMR X 2024 and be a part of the community shaping the future of gaming in Nigeria and the world. Interested individuals can register via https://events.gamr.africa/events/read?slug=gamrx-xhodus-iii

To stay up to date with Infinix Nigeria and other ongoing activities, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok at @infinixnigeria.

See you at GAMR X 2024!

Source: Legit.ng