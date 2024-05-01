On Wednesday, May 1, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state, awarded additional N10,000 to the salary of the state workers.

As reported by Channels TV, the governor made the announcement during the 2024 workers day celebration held at Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Recall that in July 2023, barely one month in office, Governor Nwifuru added N10,000 to the salary of the state workers. He noted that that he will prioritize the welfare of the state workers.

Nwifuru, in his address to mark the 2024 Workers Day celebration on Wednesday, emphasised that civil servants have remained partners in progress.

He added that his administration will continue to sustain and deepen the existing friendly working environment and industrial harmony, aimed at increasing productivity of workforce in particular and improving good governance.

