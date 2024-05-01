Nigerian singer Davido melted the hearts of his fans and followers as he and his wife Chioma got themselves a customised diamond ring

The Afrobeats musician and his woman held down the internet on April 30 as they celebrated her birthday amid the industry chaos

Recall that the former DMW boss and his colleague Wizkid clashed over a popularity contest in the music scene

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma, have purchased identical diamond rings.

The inscription on the ring read "001 and 002", a nickname the couple gave themselves as the first lady and leader of his 30 billion gang (30 BG).

The musician shared a snapshot of him and Chioma wearing the unique fancy diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Legit.ng reported that the 30 BG queen Chioma turned 29 on April 30, and Davido penned a romantic and reassuring love text to celebrate his woman.

He remarked that her courage and grace boost him every day, and he thanked her for always being his rock and helping him block out the noise with her love.

He wished her many more years and showed his love for her, saying he would be with her forever.

The musician, who has been at loggerheads with his colleague Wizkid, later posted a video of himself rocking his wife in Jamaica as they celebrated her birthday. In viral videos, the duo was seen in a playful mood as Davido spanked his wife's derriere.

Meanwhile, a few days before Chioma's birthday, Davido lavished his queen with cash and roses in preparation for what was ahead. He shared a photo of Chioma holding a bag full of cash and a bunch of fresh-looking roses she used to cover her face.

As expected, the flamboyant gifts sparked discussions online, with some ridiculing her for sticking to a man who keeps making headlines for his philandering acts.

See a screenshot of the ring below:

Young Davido praises Wizkid in old video

Davido conitnued to buzz the news for his ongoing rift with colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Netizens exhumed a video of the former DMW boss praising and appreciating the Star Boy executive's input in his career.

The old clip saw Davido in an interview with Factory78, narrating how he struggled in the Nigerian music industry, including shooting videos that didn't pop.

